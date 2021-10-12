CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
46-year-old man shot to death Monday afternoon in CLE

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 8 days ago
A homicide investigation is underway after a 46-year-old man was shot to death after exiting his vehicle on East 86th Street Monday afternoon, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

The victim was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Ernest Early, 46, of Cleveland.

Officers responded at approximately 12:40 p.m. to the area of East 86th Street and Superior Avenue for shots fired.

Officers administered first aid to Early until EMS transported him to the hospital, where he died.

Preliminary information indicated to police that Early had parked his vehicle across from 1245 East 86th Street and exited his vehicle.

A short time later, shots were fired from an unknown direction. Early was struck by a bullet in his back, police said.

A passerby administered first aid to him and called 911.

Anyone with information about this case should contact homicide investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Savannah Smo
8d ago

This isn't good. You shouldn't be parked on that side of town anyways. KUDOS to the man who attempted to help save this man...You aren't safe in your own homes any longer. Drugs are all over Cleveland from one side to another. I'm not implying this is the reason for his death. He could've been a victim that was going to be robbed. The truth will eventually. People please watch your back at all times.

