Couple in submarine spy case to remain held; hearing set

By Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Maryland couple charged in a plot to sell sensitive U.S. submarine secrets to a foreign government will remain behind bars for now, a judge said Tuesday in granting a detention request from prosecutors.

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe each made brief appearances in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Magistrate Judge Robert Trumble ordered them to remain detained pending a detention hearing on Friday at which more extensive arguments are expected to be made.

The couple answered perfunctory questions from a judge, but no substantive information about the case was revealed.

The Toebbes were arrested in West Virginia over the weekend. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, is accused of passing information about American submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

The authorities say Diana Toebbe sometimes accompanied her husband to pre-arranged “dead drop” locations, including serving as a lookout.

The judge said Tuesday that each could face life in prison if convicted.

Wbaltv.com

FBI: Cash, shredded papers seen at couple's home in spy case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The FBI found a trash bag of shredded documents, thousands of dollars in cash, latex gloves and a "go-bag" when they searched the home of a Maryland couple accused of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country, an agent testified Wednesday. Jonathan Toebbe,...
sandiegouniontribune.com

A babysitter and a Band-Aid wrapper: inside the submarine spy case

WASHINGTON — On July 28, Diana Toebbe posted a Facebook message looking for a babysitter to take care of her children early on the coming Saturday morning for five to six hours. Later the post, visible only to friends, was updated with the word “*FOUND*.” And on that Saturday, Toebbe...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Navy engineer, wife arrested in nuclear submarine spy case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A U.S. Naval engineer and his wife have been charged with repeatedly trying to pass secrets about U.S. nuclear submarines to a foreign country, multiple media outlets reported. The alleged espionage plot was thwarted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Stars and Stripes reported, citing court documents.
WUSA9

US: Maryland couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted

WASHINGTON — A Maryland couple arrested earlier this month on charges of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country have been indicted, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Federal prosecutors say Jonathan and Diana Toebbe are each charged with one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data...
CBS Baltimore

Court Delays Detention Hearing In Annapolis Couple’s Espionage Case

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A detention hearing for the Annapolis couple facing espionage charges related to a plot to sell military secrets to a foreign intelligence away has been postponed until next week. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, a Navy nuclear engineer, and his wife, Diana, 45, were set to appear Friday in federal court in West Virginia to determine whether they would go free while awaiting trial or remain in custody because they present a flight risk. According to court records, the detention hearing has been pushed back until Wednesday afternoon. That hearing will now coincide with a preliminary hearing to decide if...
The Independent

Spy drops, submarine secrets and peanut butter sandwiches: What we know about alleged Navy espionage case

A US Navy nuclear engineer and his wife face espionage-related charges after allegedly trying to sell closely held US submarine secrets with other countries for thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency, according to the US Department of Justice.In the case presented by federal prosecutors, the FBI posed as foreign officials to exchange encrypted messages with the naval engineer using code names, negotiate dead-drop locations, and send $100,000 in US dollars in the Monero cryptocurrency before he allegedly shared a memory card with top-secret plans inside a peanut butter sandwich, a Band-Aid and a chewing gum package.Jonathan and his wife Diana...
The Associated Press

Tennessee man pleads guilty in series of church fires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty Wednesday to civil rights violations for setting fires at four churches, prosecutors said. Alan Douglas Fox, 28, of Nashville, admitted during the plea hearing that he intentionally set the fires because of the churches’ religious character, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release.
CBS Baltimore

Jonathan & Diana Toebbe Plead Not Guilty To Espionage Charges

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer from Annapolis will remain in custody while awaiting trial on espionage charges, but a federal judge has yet to determine if that should be the case for his wife. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana, 45, pleaded not guilty Wednesday when they were arraigned in a West Virginia federal court on a three-count indictment charging them with selling classified data to someone they thought was a foreign intelligence officer but was in fact an undercover FBI agent. The couple was arrested earlier this month following an FBI sting operation. Authorities say over the...
