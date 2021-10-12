CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: K-pop ENHYPEN’s debut album is a joyful delight

By CRISTINA JALERU
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
This cover image released by BELIFT shows “Dimension: Dilemma” by ENHYPEN. (BELFT via AP)

“Dimension: Dilemma” by ENHYPEN (BELIFT)

ENHYPEN takes its own advice seriously. Track “Go Big or Go Home” could very well describe the K-pop group’s attitude to its first studio album “Dimension: Dilemma.” Its understated musical vibe belies its flawlessness and impact.

The septet’s highly anticipated first full record (they have already released two very well received EPs in the last 10 months) will delight with its carousel of well-executed genres. The eight tracks move easily between rock, some R&B and hip-hop, with a little garage thrown in, all underscored by very smooth pop and electro.

Lead single “Tamed-Dashed” is a New Wave track reworked for modern sensibilities underscored by an exhilarating EDM-synth bass that takes the listener on a journey. “Upper Side Dreamin’” goes electro funk with an earworm of a hook that treads a nostalgic path while “Just a Little Bit” is a pleasant ballad that slows down the pace of the album only for “Go Big or Go Home” to pick right up with its irresistible house beat.

“Blockbuster,” which gets a little assist from Yeonjun of TXT, is all about dreaming big, feeling big and rocking out to some dramatic hip-hop and rock beats. “Attention, please!” ups the album’s cool factor with some alternative rock credentials, a distorted guitar and some heart-thumping 808 bass.

ENHYPEN have crafted a joyful musical journey whose only failing is that it leaves you wanting more. But maybe perfection is best consumed in minuscule doses.

