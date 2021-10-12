CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-14 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 6:50 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 1.9 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 1.9 Thu 6 pm CDT 2.2 1.4 1.4

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

White House details plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11

WASHINGTON (AP) — Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calcasieu River#Salt Water#White Oak
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy