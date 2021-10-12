Ryanair bans customers who claimed credit card refunds for flights they missed because of lockdown
London (CNN Business) — Ryanair is refusing to carry passengers who were refunded by credit card companies for flights they did not take because of coronavirus lockdowns. The measure affects passengers who purchased non-refundable tickets for Ryanair flights that operated as scheduled during the pandemic but were unable or unwilling to fly because of travel restrictions imposed by governments. Ryanair (RYAAY) said in a statement on Tuesday that fewer than 1,000 people are affected, adding that they "chose not to travel and then unlawfully processed chargebacks via their credit card company."www.cnn.com
