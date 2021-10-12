Tyga Accused Of Domestic Violence By Ex-Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson

Rapper Tyga has found himself in hot water, as the hit-maker has been accused of domestic violence by his now ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson , who claims Tyga physically assaulted her during a visit to his home.

According to TMZ , a source close to Tyga says Swanson arrived at the “Rack City” creator’s California home early Monday morning (Oct. 11) despite being told not to come on the premises. The source also claims Swanson was shouting and screaming outside of Tyga’s front door in a manner that led the rapper and his family to believe she was under the influence of alcohol. Eventually allowing Swanson inside the home to talk, it’s alleged she continued acting belligerent and was later picked up by her mother, after which she called the cops to levy domestic assault accusations against Tyga. In a police report filed by Swanson, she contends that Tyga did her bodily harm, with officers reportedly seeing “visible marks” on Swanson’s body, ultimately marking the incident as felony domestic violence.

Taking to social media to share her side of the story, Swanson has since posted photos of her injuries in response to conflicting reports of what occurred during the incident. She also disputes reports that Tyga forbade her to come to his house with an apparent text message from her former beau sending a car to bring her to his residence.

Revealing that she feels “embarrassed and ashamed” that her relationship with Tyga has turned for the worst, she also notes that she must stand up her herself, first and foremost. “I’ve been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” she captioned a photo of herself with bruise marks around her left eye.

She also refutes claims that she was acting volatile and accuses Tyga of holding her in his home against her will for hours. “I didn’t show up ‘screaming’ or uninvited. When I tried to leave, he physically assaulted [me] and refused to let me leave for hours,” she wrote in reference to the allegations made against her by TMZ ‘s source in their initial report.

Authorities visited Tyga’s home following the incident, however, the rapper declined to comment on the allegations, but is planning to speak with police about Swanson’s accusations today (Oct. 12).