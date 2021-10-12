CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tyga Accused Of Domestic Violence By Ex-Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142SPm_0cOtDB1s00

Rapper Tyga has found himself in hot water, as the hit-maker has been accused of domestic violence by his now ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson , who claims Tyga physically assaulted her during a visit to his home.

According to TMZ , a source close to Tyga says Swanson arrived at the “Rack City” creator’s California home early Monday morning (Oct. 11) despite being told not to come on the premises. The source also claims Swanson was shouting and screaming outside of Tyga’s front door in a manner that led the rapper and his family to believe she was under the influence of alcohol. Eventually allowing Swanson inside the home to talk, it’s alleged she continued acting belligerent and was later picked up by her mother, after which she called the cops to levy domestic assault accusations against Tyga. In a police report filed by Swanson, she contends that Tyga did her bodily harm, with officers reportedly seeing “visible marks” on Swanson’s body, ultimately marking the incident as felony domestic violence.

Taking to social media to share her side of the story, Swanson has since posted photos of her injuries in response to conflicting reports of what occurred during the incident. She also disputes reports that Tyga forbade her to come to his house with an apparent text message from her former beau sending a car to bring her to his residence.

Revealing that she feels “embarrassed and ashamed” that her relationship with Tyga has turned for the worst, she also notes that she must stand up her herself, first and foremost. “I’ve been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” she captioned a photo of herself with bruise marks around her left eye.

She also refutes claims that she was acting volatile and accuses Tyga of holding her in his home against her will for hours. “I didn’t show up ‘screaming’ or uninvited. When I tried to leave, he physically assaulted [me] and refused to let me leave for hours,” she wrote in reference to the allegations made against her by TMZ ‘s source in their initial report.

Authorities visited Tyga’s home following the incident, however, the rapper declined to comment on the allegations, but is planning to speak with police about Swanson’s accusations today (Oct. 12).

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Smokey Robinson Considers His Nearly-Fatal COVID Battle “One Of The Most Frightening Fights”

Smokey Robinson feared he’d never sing again following an intense battle with COVID-19 last December. The Motown legend opened up to DailyMail about his 11-day hospital stay in the acute unit, though he admittedly doesn’t remember 4-5 of those days. “It really was touch and go and a terribly debilitating ailment,” the 81-year-old crooner stated. He also feared he’d never be able to sing again. “…it took my voice. I could barely even talk. Even when I got home I was hoarse. I could not try to sing because I was afraid. It was one of the most frightening fights I have ever...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vibe

Lyfe Jennings Claims To Pay $10,000 In Monthly Child Support

As a father to reportedly seven children, Lyfe Jennings has his hands full these days. However, the 43-year-old crooner still manages to find time for social media rebuttals over child support payments allegedly totaling $10,000 per month. On Sunday (Oct. 10) via his Instagram stories, Jennings wrote, “I’m a bitter baby mama’s worst nightmare. They have to see me on TV or hear my music; I stay successful no matter how hard they try to bring me down, and they can’t succeed ’cause they too worried about me lol. I’d hate me toooooo.” In a since-deleted post, the “Must Be Nice” singer...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Raven-Symoné Talks ‘The Cosby Show’ And Pressure To Lose Weight As A Child On TV One’s ‘Uncensored’

Raven-Symoné opened up about her full career during a new episode of UNCENSORED on TV One. The actress reflected on her early career through where she stands today. Although she was a key member of the cast of The Cosby Show lead by disgraced comedian Bill Cosby, the Disney Channel star relatively has no memory of the experience. Raven first appeared on The Cosby Show at the age of four in 1989, after the show had aired for four seasons. The young talent was cast as Olivia Kendall, the stepdaughter of Denise Huxtable. “I can only tell you about the journey to The Cosby Show from...
WEIGHT LOSS
Oxygen

Rapper Tyga Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges For Alleged Assault Of His Ex

A rapper who achieved notoriety for his ties to the extended Kardashian family is facing charges of abusing his most recent girlfriend. Tyga, the stage name of 31-year-old rapper Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, was booked by the Hollywood devision of the Los Angeles Police Department on felony domestic violence charges on Tuesday, according to a Tweet from the LAPD.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Ok Magazine

Tyga Turns Himself Into LAPD After Ex Camaryn Swanson Accuses Him Of Domestic Assault, Rapper Reportedly Faces A Felony Charge

After Tyga’s ex Camaryn Swanson took to social media to allege the rapper left her with a black eye after a brutal fight, reports are surfacing the 31-year-old has turned himself into the police. Article continues below advertisement. The California native voluntarily relinquished himself to authorities, reported TMZ, and a...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Camaryn Swanson Reveals Why She Pressed Charges Against Tyga

It has been a hectic week for Tyga after his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, came forward with accusations of domestic abuse. Swanson pressed charges this week resulting in Tyga turning himself over to authorities on felony charges. Many were not aware that Tyga and Swanson were no longer dating, but the public has received intimate details about their sheltered romance.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyga
Effingham Radio

Tyga Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence

Tyga turned himself in to LAPD yesterday (October 12th) after his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson accused him of domestic violence. According to TMZ, Tyga was arrested for felony domestic violence and his bail was set to $50,000. He was bailed out after a few hours. As previously reported, Swanson accused the...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Tyga Denies He Was Arrested Following Ex-Girlfriend's Domestic Abuse Claims

Los Angeles, CA – Tyga’s ex-girlfriend, Cameron Swanson, came forward with abuse allegations earlier this week, claiming the “Rack City” rapper gave her a black eye during a domestic incident. Consequently, he reportedly turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department and was booked on domestic violence charges. But...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Alcohol#Tmz
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Woman details the shocking moment she discovered her husband of 30 YEARS was an escaped CONVICT after police showed up at their front door and exposed his secret criminal past

A woman has opened up about the shocking moment she discovered her husband of 30 years was an escaped convict who had been living under an alias for decades after law enforcement showed up at their front door. Chery Love and her husband Bobby, who was born Walter Miller, were...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Actor Pleads Guilty to Running $650 Million Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

A low-budget fright flick actor whose most lucrative role was defrauding deep-pocket investors admitted Monday he ran a multimillion-dollar Hollywood Ponzi scheme. Zachary Horwitz, 34, appeared in federal court in downtown Los Angeles and pleaded guilty to a single count of felony securities fraud carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. As part of a plea deal that dropped other wire fraud and identity theft charges carrying decades more prison time, Horwitz admitted he duped wealthy private investors into giving him more than $650 million. Horwitz sat quietly in the courtroom as a federal prosecutor read through the agreement....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Vibe

314
Followers
468
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy