Bay Area restaurants suffering supply chain issues that may cost patrons

The already beleaguered Bay Area restaurant industry is dealing with yet another disaster brought on by the pandemic – shortages and delays for essential supplies that could wind up affecting the price of patrons’ meals.

Supply chain issues have already impacted other industries and are being felt by the consumer, whether someone is out to buy a car or a toy for Christmas.

Restaurants that have just opened and those that might be undergoing a remodel have been experiencing delivery delays across the spectrum, from furniture to fabrics to dishes.

It’s not just shortages. Other goods have skyrocketed in price.

"The cost of proteins in particular have gone up between 12 to 15% so far this year," said Golden Gate Restaurant Association Executive Director Laurie Thomas. "That’s pork, that’s chicken, and that’s beef."

There isn’t just one factor to blame on the global supply chain issues. The delays are being caused by inventory shortages, labor problems, COVID-19 outbreaks at factories, and a backlog of container ships at ports in Southern California.

Some restaurants will have to start cutting reservation numbers or stop using third party deliveries, and everyone may need to raise prices, said Thomas.

"I know for a fact that people are raising their event prices as they’re looking for the holidays," she said. "There are normal increases that happen but it’s going to feel like maybe that’s a bigger jump than somebody would expect from the last time they booked a holiday event."

Price increases could even affect regular meals as well, said Thomas.