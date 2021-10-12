CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Bay Area restaurants suffering supply chain issues that may cost patrons

By Melissa Culross, Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DclwL_0cOtD2Aa00
Restaurants that have just opened and those that might be undergoing a remodel have been experiencing delivery delays across the spectrum, from furniture to fabrics to dishes. Photo credit Getty Images

The already beleaguered Bay Area restaurant industry is dealing with yet another disaster brought on by the pandemic – shortages and delays for essential supplies that could wind up affecting the price of patrons’ meals.

Supply chain issues have already impacted other industries and are being felt by the consumer, whether someone is out to buy a car or a toy for Christmas.

Restaurants that have just opened and those that might be undergoing a remodel have been experiencing delivery delays across the spectrum, from furniture to fabrics to dishes.

It’s not just shortages. Other goods have skyrocketed in price.

"The cost of proteins in particular have gone up between 12 to 15% so far this year," said Golden Gate Restaurant Association Executive Director Laurie Thomas. "That’s pork, that’s chicken, and that’s beef."

There isn’t just one factor to blame on the global supply chain issues. The delays are being caused by inventory shortages, labor problems, COVID-19 outbreaks at factories, and a backlog of container ships at ports in Southern California.

Some restaurants will have to start cutting reservation numbers or stop using third party deliveries, and everyone may need to raise prices, said Thomas.

"I know for a fact that people are raising their event prices as they’re looking for the holidays," she said. "There are normal increases that happen but it’s going to feel like maybe that’s a bigger jump than somebody would expect from the last time they booked a holiday event."

Price increases could even affect regular meals as well, said Thomas.

Comments / 3

Related
KRGV

Harlingen restaurant feeling the effects of supply chain crisis

A Harlingen restaurant manager says his restaurant has been forced to raise its prices due to ongoing issues with the supply chain. The Tipsy Tavern Bar and Grill in Harlingen is currently struggling with food costs and, as a result, has raised prices on some of their food menu items and to-go supplies.
HARLINGEN, TX
hoiabc.com

Local supply chain expert weighs in on supply chain issues

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- Nationwide, consumers are seeing shortages of almost everything, from food to cars and even home improvement. Peoria home improvement contractor Randy Connor said his work is harder now because materials are often not available or too expensive. "There's just certain things you can't come...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Food Drink
kiss951.com

Supply Chain Issues May Affect Wine Production For Unexpected Reason

There have been countless stories about how ongoing supply chain issues due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have led to random retail shortages. Now, the supply chain issue may affect wine production but for an unexpected reason. CBS’ Sacramento, Calif. affiliate CBS13 reports that a wine shortage could happen due...
CHARLOTTE, NC
bizjournals

Viewpoint: Communicating supply chain issues

The 27-year-old refrigerator/freezer in our garage started leaking. Given it’s an extra appliance we’re fortunate to have and we don’t want to fork over a lot of money to buy a new one, we called our repair man. He said it can be fixed. It needs freon which is a lot cheaper than buying a new refrigerator. Upon further inspection, he says it also needs new door hinges which is why the freezer door kept opening turning our frozen food into mush. The sticker price to fix this antique was getting higher and higher, so we decided to look for a new one.
ECONOMY
WNYT

Supply chain issues may mean shortage on some Halloween costumes

SCHENECTADY - Halloween is less than two weeks away, and supply chain issues are causing problems for some retailers. Bonnie Johnsen is the co-owner of The Costumer. They just opened a new 7,000-square-foot space at Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady. "We're seeing lots of wonderful energy. People are coming in, they're...
SCHENECTADY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Valley Times-News

Supply chain problems hinder local restaurants

Like others across the country, restaurants in the West Point and Chambers County area are dealing with various shortages. Georgia Norman, co-owner of Pokey’s 8th Street Grill in West Point, said her restaurant has been dealing with food shortages for months. “We’ve been having to adjust and substitute different products,”...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
Hutch Post

Vets: Supply chain issues having an effect

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The veterinarians from Apple Lane Animal Hospital know that the supply chain issues that are rippling throughout the economy are having an effect on them, too. "Sometimes, you just don't know," said Randall Smith, DVM. "Last year started with pet foods, on the prescription diet side and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
CBS Sacramento

Supply Chain Issues Seep Into Sacramento-Area Small Businesses

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The ports in Southern California are now moving 24/7, but small businesses in the Sacramento area say it’s too little, too late. The region is seeing epic port congestion, supply shortages, a serious lack of truck drivers, and a price hike for both businesses and the consumer. “A lot of business owners like myself don’t have the luxury of time,” said Akash Lal, the owner of the Union Hotel in Old Sacramento. He’s trying to open a new activity-packed space, including a miniature golf course and bar. But with supply chain shortages, everything is on backorder. “All these construction plans are delayed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KFVS12

Increased supply cost for Heartland restaurant owners

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland restaurants are not only having a hard time filling open positions, but also having a hard time stocking their kitchen. The ongoing pandemic means items like bacon and oil can take weeks to ship. One Cape Girardeau restaurant owner has even adjusted her menu...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
fox13news.com

Businesses deal with supply chain issues

Some stores are running out of shoppers' favorite staples, and it all ties back to a supply chain problem across the country. The pandemic disrupted the flow and many industries are still catching up.
ECONOMY
Eater

Bay Area Indoor Mask Mandates May Start to Lift, but It’s Still Masks on at SF Restaurants

With delta cases dropping throughout the Bay Area, health officials are easing the current indoor mask mandate in some places. In a joint statement, a coalition of eight Bay Area counties announced shared criteria for when to retire indoor mask mandates on Thursday. And leading the pack, San Francisco is already moving forward; the mayor and health department have announced they will be easing the indoor mask mandate on October 15 — but only in certain settings. While masks will no longer be required in offices and gyms, masks will still be required in others, including in restaurants and bars. So sorry, dear eaters: In San Francisco, it might be masks off for returning to the office, but it’s still masks on for indoor dining and drinking.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox11online.com

Supply chain issues impact Green Bay and some Fox Valley school lunches

(WLUK) -- By now, we all know there are supply chain issues nationwide impacting a number of different industries. Food and food service are no exception. Food shortages are trickling down to some schools in Northeast Wisconsin. Districts have been forced to change up their lunch menus, because they’re not getting the food they ordered.
GREEN BAY, WI
WOLF

Supply chain issues & holiday shopping

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — It’s no secret supply chain issues are affecting most industries causing shortages and delays in everything from clothing to cars. Consumers should take these delays into account when they're preparing for their holiday shopping this season. “This year, we decided to bring in our winter...
SCRANTON, PA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy