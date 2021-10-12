CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

National Move Over Day set for Oct. 16

By Marsha Heller
KFVS12
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KFVS) - National Move Over Day is scheduled for every third Saturday during the month of October. This year’s national day is set for October 16. National Move Over Day has been designated to remind drivers that every day is a move over day when it comes to helping to protect emergency personnel working on the side of the road.

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Saturday is “National Move Over Day” to remind drivers to protect emergency personnel working on the side of the road

Saturday, October 16, 2021, has been designated National Move Over Day to remind drivers to help protect emergency personnel working on the side of the road. In 2020, three people were killed and 51 injured in the 231 traffic crashes involving parked emergency vehicles displaying emergency lights. Preliminary statistics indicate there have been 168 traffic crashes resulting in one person being killed and 46 injured thus far in 2021.
TRAFFIC
WKTV

National Move Over Day spreads awareness about traffic safety law

Ahead of National Move Over Day on Saturday, AAA and other local community partners are urging people to follow the rules of the road to protect roadside workers and emergency responders. The Slow Down, Move Over law requires drivers to slow down and move into the other lane when passing...
TRAFFIC
WNDU

Preparations underway for ‘National Take Back Day’ on Oct. 23

(WNDU) - A local mother is teaming up with law enforcement for “National Take Back Day.”. The goal is to eliminate thousands of pounds of prescription drugs in homes and on the streets in just one day. Becky Savage, co-founder of the 525 Foundation, is joining forces with the DEA,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania First Responders Sounding The Alarm Ahead Of National Move Over Day

BOOTHWYN, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania first responders are sounding the alarm ahead of national Move Over Day. They say when people violate the Move Over Law, lives are at risk. At Friday’s event, there were two firefighters that survived the deadly crash on I-76 earlier this summer that killed firefighter Thomas Royds and injured a handful of others responding to a separate crash. The driver in that incident, Jacqueline Walker,  is facing third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle charges. AAA says more than 90% of first responders polled said they had one near miss or felt their life was threatened, and 30% said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

WARNING: GRAPHIC Photo – Woman's Gruesome Train Injury

LAREDO, TX – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued an illegal alien with a severe injury as a result of using grain hopper railcars to travel into the United States. During the early morning of September 30, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station acted on a report of a female illegal immigrant suffering from leg injuries by the railroad tracks in south Laredo.  Agents discovered a woman illegally in the United States, later identified as a Guatemalan national, with leg injuries sustained while traveling with relatives on the trains.  Agents quickly requested Emergency Medical…
LAREDO, TX
CBS DFW

Border Patrol Agents Rescue Migrant Woman Severely Injured Using Grain Hopper Railcar To Enter Texas

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a woman with a severe injury as a result of using grain hopper railcars to travel into the United States illegally. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) During the early morning of September 30, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station found the migrant woman suffering from leg injuries by the railroad tracks in south Laredo. She was later identified as a Guatemalan national, with injuries sustained while traveling with relatives on the trains. Agents quickly requested Emergency Medical Services and provided first aid while waiting for their arrival. Border patrol agents discourage this dangerous method of traveling further into the United States after illegal entry, saying it often results in serious injury or death. Many times, migrants choose this grueling method of transportation without realizing the consequences of their actions until it is too late.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Day#National Guard#Move Over#Kfvs#National Move Over Day
KFVS12

Mt. Vernon Economy Inn catches fire, investigation ongoing

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Mount Vernon Fire Department responded to a fire at an Economy Inn on Route 37 in Mt. Vernon last night. There were no reported injuries or deaths; however, the damages to the building were significant. According to Chief Sargent, the fire started in one...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
KJCT8

One confirmed dead in two-vehicle crash in Delta County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At 11 a.m., Colorado State Patrol responded to a report of a head on collision on Hwy 92 at Mile marker 14 (Pleasure Park). The highway was closed in both directions between Payne Siding Road and 3100 Rd. Traffic was detoured from Hwy 92 up to North Road across Redlands Mesa.
COLORADO STATE
KFVS12

Death investigation in Carbondale, Ill.

Watch First Alert Weather at 6 p.m. 10/20. Cape Girardeau Public Health Center reported new cases of COVID-19. Two men have been arrested in the connection of mail theft that has been happening in Cape Girardeau. First Alert Weather at 5 p.m. 10/20. Updated: 4 hours ago. Watch First Alert...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Mo. man sentenced to over 100 months on gun charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp sentenced Benjamin Wallace to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty in July to possession of a stolen firearm. Wallace, 40, from East Prairie, Mo., was stopped by Missouri State Highway Patrol for a traffic violation on February 16,...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Cars
KFVS12

‘Ghost gun’ recovered in Dyersburg church parking lot during funeral

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - An unserialized (ghost gun) was found during a funeral in a church parking lot in Dyersburg Saturday. According to the Dyersburg Police Department, officers responded to a weapons complaint at Tabernacle Baptist Church on East Court at around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, a large crowd in...
DYERSBURG, TN
KFVS12

Two suspects arrested in recent Cape Girardeau mail thefts

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men have been arrested as part of investigations into recent mail thefts in Cape Girardeau County. In a statement, the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office announced that 36-year-old Joshua Hall Bowers and 32-year-old Cody Allen Reid had been arrested on Oct. 15. Bowers was charged...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

2 arrested in connection with drug investigation in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection with a drug investigation. Daniel Hostetler, 28, and Christy Hunter, 49, both of Mayfield, were both charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia - buy/possess. According to Graves County deputies, they responded to...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Mo. Dept. of Conservation looks to open service roads to bicyclists

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Area bicyclists could have a larger cycling area through more Missouri parks. That’s according to the Missouri Department of Conservation, who is currently entertaining a new proposal to open private service roads. “I think it’s an awesome option to keep people safer,” said bicycle mechanic...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Search for missing Branson man shifts to Hollister

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - New efforts to find a missing Branson man will pick up Saturday. David Koenig has been missing for nearly two years. A perfect stranger could be the key to unlocking new information. “I’ve actually never met him, I just felt like I needed to do something,”...
BRANSON, MO
KFVS12

Ill. State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Hamilton Co.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation by Illinois State Police. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and McLeansboro Police Department requested the state police’s help on October 20. According to troopers, at around 12:20 a.m., a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy and a McLeansboro police officer were...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy