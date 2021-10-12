War Memorial Stadium Parking Alert for Razorback Football Game – Friday, Oct. 22

Oct. 12, 2021 | Parking at War Memorial Stadium will be affected on Friday, Oct. 22 for the Razorback football game, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23. The first four rows closest to the stadium will be unavailable on Friday, Oct. 22. The shuttle will continue to service the lot throughout the day. Additional staff and student parking will be available at Ray Winder and Ricks Armory. Please arrive early and prepare for longer than normal commute times to and from campus.