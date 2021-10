The Long Beach Poly team looked sharp on Friday during an easy Senior Night win over Compton, 42-0. The Jackrabbits (5-3, 3-0) have now won four games in a row and have just two games remaining (at Jordan and Lakewood) before the start of the playoffs. If Poly continues to improve the way they did this week, there’s plenty of reasons for the team to be optimistic about their playoff chances, likely in Division 3 under the new CIF-SS playoff format. The Jackrabbits were dominant offensively, defensively, and on special teams with just 35 yards in penalties.

