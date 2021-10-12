CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Navy engineer, wife detained on espionage charges, allegedly concealed nuclear sub secrets in peanut butter sandwich

By Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Aqbw_0cOtBdKq00

A Navy engineer and his wife were ordered detained Tuesday pending bond hearings on charges of attempting to sell secret design information for nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign nation as part of an elaborate espionage operation infiltrated by the FBI.

Jonathan Toebbe, 42, formerly assigned to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, and Diana Toebbe, 45, accused of serving as a lookout during clandestine drops of data cards concealed in a peanut butter sandwich and a chewing gum wrapper, appeared at separate hearings in a West Virginia federal court where a magistrate judge said they qualified for court appointed lawyers.

The Maryland couple, dressed in orange prison scrubs, said little during the brief proceedings where the magistrate scheduled detention hearings for Friday.

Federal prosecutors, citing possible flight risks, are seeking to have both suspects detained pending trial.

The charges carry a maximum punishment of life in prison if convicted of violating the Atomic Energy Act. They are charged with conspiring to communicate restricted data and communicating restricted data.

For more than a year, according to federal prosecutors, Toebbe attempted to exchange the data for cryptocurrency payments totaling $100,000, first contacting a foreign government in April 2020.

The identity of the country has not been disclosed, but soon after that first contact the engineer allegedly began corresponding with an undercover FBI agent who Toebbe believed to be a representative of the foreign government.

Toebbe, according to court documents, maintained the correspondence for "several months," leading to a deal to sell the secret data in a series of planned exchanges.

More than two weeks after receiving a "good faith" payment of $10,000 in cryptocurrency from the undercover agent in early June, the couple allegedly traveled to West Virginia where – with Diana Toebbe acting as a lookout – Jonathan Toebbe left a data memory card concealed in a half peanut butter sandwich at a pre-arranged "dead drop" location.

The agent followed up with another $20,000 payment, and the engineer allegedly provided a decryption key to access the data card. A second drop of data concealed in a gum wrapper was made at a Virginia location in August that was followed by a $70,000 payment.

FBI agents arrested the couple last week after they allegedly placed a third data card containing secret submarine design information at another West Virginia location.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Judge denies bail to Navy engineer and his woke anti-Trump wife as they are charged with 'selling nuclear sub secrets' to an unknown foreign power

The Navy submarine engineer and his leftist wife who were both charged with spying on the U.S. for an unidentified foreign government were ordered held without bail during a court appearance Tuesday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana, 45, wore jail-issued orange jumpsuits and were handcuffed as they stood...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy engineer, wife arrested for trying to give nuclear-sub secrets to foreign gov’t

A U.S. Navy engineer and his wife were arrested on Saturday on charges of planning to transfer secrets about America’s nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign nation. The Department of Justice announced the arrest and charges against Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife Diana Toebbe, 45, of Annapolis, Maryland on Sunday. Jonathan is an employee of the Department of the Navy who served as a nuclear engineer, was assigned to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and had an active national security clearance.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
Complex

Navy Engineer Accused of Trying to Leak Military Intel in Peanut Butter Sandwich

A navy engineer was arrested in West Virginia this past Saturday after he was accused of engaging in espionage activity by hiding sensitive information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut butter sandwich and attempting to give them to a foreign agent. According to NBC News, Jonathan Toebbe was arrested on...
MILITARY
CBS Baltimore

Jonathan & Diana Toebbe Plead Not Guilty To Espionage Charges

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer from Annapolis will remain in custody while awaiting trial on espionage charges, but a federal judge has yet to determine if that should be the case for his wife. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana, 45, pleaded not guilty Wednesday when they were arraigned in a West Virginia federal court on a three-count indictment charging them with selling classified data to someone they thought was a foreign intelligence officer but was in fact an undercover FBI agent. The couple was arrested earlier this month following an FBI sting operation. Authorities say over the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WDVM 25

Alleged spies in federal court for trying to sell military secrets to foreign government

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Two suspects remain behind bars at the Eastern Regional Jail in West Virginia on espionage charges, just weeks after their arrest in Jefferson County, West Virginia. The defendants have court-appointed counsel. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe are charged with selling top-secret files from the U.S. Navy about nuclear submarine propulsion programs. They […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Fbi#Espionage#Nuclear Propulsion#Peanut Butter
wfyi.org

Attorney: Jackson County Jail Inmate Poisoned

Ta’Neasha Chappell, 23, died July 16, after falling ill in the Jackson County jail in Brownstown. “My understanding from conversations with Indiana State Police is that the initial autopsy reflects that Ta’Neasha had died due to toxicity, which means she was poisoned, but that the substance is unknown,” said attorney Sam Aguiar.
INDIANA STATE
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
republicmonews.com

$33 Million Fraud Scheme: Former Pastor Sentenced To 14 Years

For his involvement in a huge investment fraud that raked in more than $33 million from investors, a former pastor of a church in Orange County, Calif., was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Friday. U.S. District Judge Sentenced a Former Pastor. In a recently published article in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Woman details the shocking moment she discovered her husband of 30 YEARS was an escaped CONVICT after police showed up at their front door and exposed his secret criminal past

A woman has opened up about the shocking moment she discovered her husband of 30 years was an escaped convict who had been living under an alias for decades after law enforcement showed up at their front door. Chery Love and her husband Bobby, who was born Walter Miller, were...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

A trooper defying his state’s vaccine mandate uses his final dispatch to tell off the governor

At the end of his final shift as a trooper with the Washington State Patrol, Robert LaMay reached for his radio. In a parting message broadcast across the agency’s dispatch system, he announced that he was “being asked to leave because I am dirty,” referring to his defiance of the state’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for government employees. The 22-year veteran thanked his colleagues — and offered some choice words for the governor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

271K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy