Puget Sound Regional Council seeking public comment on draft Regional Economic Strategy

 8 days ago
The Puget Sound Regional Council is seeking public comment on a draft regional economic strategy for King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

The public comment period will run through Nov. 10, 2021.

“The region has faced unprecedented challenges over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the PSRC said in a stsatement. “This crisis has created both new economic challenges and new opportunities.”

The Regional Economic Strategy is designed to establish a strategic blueprint for regional collaboration as well as enabling local jurisdictions and eligible organizations to qualify for funding under U.S. Economic Development Administration programs, including funding programs created in response to the pandemic.

Here’s more info from the PSRC:

The strategy is organized around three overarching goals:

  • expanding economic opportunity
  • maintaining global competitiveness
  • sustaining a high quality of life

The strategy highlights important efforts already underway to reach these goals and identifies new ways for making progress.

Several new and expanded regional challenges were identified through the stakeholder engagement process:

  • Equity
  • Health
  • Childcare
  • Job Distribution
  • Broadband
  • Housing
  • Business Recovery
  • Industry Resilience

These new and expanded focus areas are highlighted alongside key long-term strategic areas that have been carried forward from the last adopted strategy.

The strategy is expected to be finalized in December. It is being developed by the region’s Economic Development District board as the comprehensive economic development strategy – a federal requirement to make the region eligible for funding from the Economic Development Administration.

How to make a comment:

  • U.S. Mail: ATTN: RES Comment, 1011 Western Ave, Suite 500, Seattle, WA 98104

Written comments received will become a part of the public record and be presented to the board prior to adoption. The strategy and related information can be found on the PSRC website or from the Information Center at (206) 464-7532. The board is scheduled to adopt the strategy in December.

PSRC develops policies and coordinates decisions about regional growth, transportation and economic development planning within King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties. It is composed of nearly 100 jurisdictions, including all four counties, cities and towns, ports, state and local transportation agencies and tribal governments within the region.

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

