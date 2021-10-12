CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Shares of Quanterix Are Climbing This Morning

By Jason Hawthorne
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago

What happened

Shares of life sciences company Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) are up 14% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT today after the Food and Drug Administration granted breakthrough status to its blood test for a biomarker of Alzheimer's disease.

So what

Tau is a protein that stabilizes microtubules in the neurons of the central nervous system. In Alzheimer's disease, tau detaches from the microtubules and tangles. This blocks communication between synapses. Elevated levels of tau are typically found in the cerebral spinal fluid of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, as well as severe brain injuries. Phospho-tau 181 is a specific protein that is more strongly associated with the disease than overall tau levels. The breakthrough device designation is the FDA's way of allowing manufacturers to try and expedite products that offer a potentially more effective treatment or diagnosis for life-threatening diseases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRm0R_0cOtBH6y00
Image source: Getty Images.

The test from Quanterix -- the Simoa p-Tau 181 -- is currently approved for research use only and is intended to measure the concentration of the protein in blood. That aids in earlier detection of the disease with a goal of providing patients more time to access potential therapies.

Now what

The Quanterix test isn't stand-alone. The company intends it to be used in conjunction with other diagnostic tools. Still, it could be an important next step in limiting the impact of the disease. And there could be others on the horizon.

Findings presented at last year's Alzheimer's Association International Conference and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed that the disease could also be detected through the biomarker p-tau217 as much as 20 years before the onset of cognitive decline. Further, the study showed blood tests were more accurate than expensive and intrusive methods like spinal taps and brain scans.

The relationship with p-tau217 was validated in Eli Lilly's recent data related to its Alzheimer's drug candidate donanemab. Quanterix management hinted on the most recent earnings call that it was interested in the development, signaling a test for p-tau217 could be in the works.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Plunged Today

A Scottish investment firm reported a large position in the stock. The company is providing support services regarding COVID-19 testing in Texas. While the market's enthusiasm for synthetic biology specialist, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA), was undeniable yesterday, investors seem less interested today despite the company announcing some interesting news. The stock soared more than 20% yesterday; however, it gave back some of those gains in today's session.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Radius Health Stock Is Exploding Higher Today

Today, Radius Health told investors its experimental breast cancer drug elacestrant significantly improved progression-free survival for patients with advanced-stage breast cancer in a phase 3 trial. Elacestrant provided a significant benefit for patients who had tumors harboring estrogen receptor 1 mutations, and for the overall population. What happened. Shares of...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of MannKind Corporation Are Falling This Morning

Shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD), a company working to develop inhaled therapeutics, were down 18% as of 11:59 a.m. EDT on Monday after an inspection issue derailed its hopes of approval for Tyvaso DPI, a lung disease therapy it developed with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR). So what. Tyvaso DPI is a potential...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Teladoc Health Are Up This Morning

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) were up about 2% today as of 12:55 p.m. EDT after ARK Invest's Cathie Wood bought more shares of the beaten-down virtual-care provider yesterday. So what. It's a vote of confidence in a stock that is down 54% from its high near the peak of...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
Business Insider

Why NRX Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Rising

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares are trading higher by 54.1% at $10.45 after the company announced progress on the worldwide commercial-scale development of ZYESAMI. The company announced that a revised Investigational New Drug module on the manufacturing of ZYESAMI was submitted to the FDA, containing documentation that confirmed Nephron Pharmaceuticals,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
smarteranalyst.com

Quanterix’s AD Blood Test Gets Breakthrough Device Status; Shares Soar

Shares of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) soared 17.4% in extended trade on Monday and 16.8% at the time of writing after the life sciences company announced that it was granted Breakthrough Device designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its blood test, Simoa® phospho-Tau 181 (pTau-181), which helps in diagnostic evaluation of Alzheimer’s Disease.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Business Insider

Why Are Merus Shares Soaring Thursday?

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) has presented data on MCLA-158 and preclinical data on zenocutuzumab (Zeno) at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. Data from Phase 1 trial of MCLA-158 (petosemtamab) in advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) showed that three of seven patients achieved...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of XP Soared on Friday

For a publicly traded company, it's always pleasant to get a stamp of approval from a major player in the finance world. That was the case on Friday with Brazilian financial services company XP (NASDAQ:XP), whose shares were lifted nearly 8% on the back of a positive adjustment in sentiment from a high-profile source.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Blood Tests#Qtrx#Phospho Tau
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Tiptree Are Soaring Today

Warburg Pincus plans to invest $200 million into one of Tiptree's subsidiaries, Fortegra, in return for a 24% stake. Shares of specialty insurance and investment management company Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) had jumped more than 26% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT after the company announced a strategic partnership with Warburg Pincus. So...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Healthcare Services Group Dived by 14% Today

With a significant miss on the bottom line in its latest quarter, Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) made for a sickly stock on Wednesday. The shares dived by 14%, even though the quarter was actually a mixed one for the company. So what. Healthcare Services Group's third-quarter results, published Wednesday morning,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

The meme-stock favorite has been volatile. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock climbed more than 14% on Tuesday. The Canadian cannabis company opened at $10.17, then rose to as high as $11.63 during the day. The stock was as high as $63.91 in February, but has been on a steady decline since. So...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
natureworldnews.com

Doctor Explains Why Some Vaccinated People Are Still Dying From COVID-19

Colin Powell 84 years old, recently departed US Secretary of State, who also completed his vaccination passed away last Monday as a result of Covid-19 problems. Powell was known to be suffering from hematological malignancies, a kind of blood illness. Healthcare experts are concerned that anti-vaccine campaigners may use Powell's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

Muscle relaxant pills recalled because the dose is higher than listed

A batch of muscle relaxant tablets has been recalled because the bottles may contain a higher dosage than listed on the label. The company notes in its recall advisory that taking too much of this drug may result in excessive depression of the central nervous system, potentially causing issues that can include fainting, falling, coma, seizures, and death.
BURBANK, CA
EatThis

Surgeon General Says How Not to Catch COVID

The surgeon general's biggest crisis used to be warning you away from cigarettes. Now he's teaming with a dating app to get you to stay safe from COVID. Such is the state of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. As cases explode in states like Colorado, they are lower elsewhere in America. And as people start to want to be together—on dates or otherwise—you may be wondering how to socialize safely. As a result, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy teamed with dating app Hinge to tell you how to be safe out there. Read on for five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
INTERNET
Fortune

When will Moderna boosters be available?

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel unanimously recommended Moderna booster shots for certain groups of Americans, including seniors and high-risk adults. The news came a month after the FDA approved a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The panel also recommended boosters for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and discussed whether it would allow mixing and matching of COVID vaccines. If you are one of the 69 million Americans who received a Moderna vaccine—or if you received another vaccine and are interested in a Moderna booster—here’s what you need to know.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Motley Fool

Here's How to Squeeze an Extra 24% Out of Social Security

Larger Social Security checks can be invaluable if you have too little saved. There are ways to increase your benefits. A delayed claim could result in a 24% benefit increase. The average monthly Social Security benefit is around $1,559. That's not enough to live on, and it will never be sufficient to serve as your only means of support as a retiree.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
131K+
Followers
62K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy