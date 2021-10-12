‘I did feel that the people in the room did believe me’: Anita Hill and Christine Blasey Ford discuss testimony

Alyssa Milano was arrested outside of the White House and told her followers about it. The star Tweeted that she had been protesting in favor of the Senate protecting voting rights. A lot of people have been discussing this very issue as various measures across the country try to roll back policies set in place to make voting more accessible due to the pandemic. (With some legislation going even further than that in taking away polling places outright and shifting voting locations in urban areas.) Milano has never been shy about speaking up about social issues that are close to her heart. The comic book writer has discussed running for office before and appears on panels to discuss various political topics. This probably won't be the last time she tweets something like this about a cause she believes in. Check out what she had to say down below:

