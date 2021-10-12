Review: K-pop ENHYPEN’s debut album is a joyful delight

If ever an artist were predestined to create deep-seated dream-folk songs, it might be Mia Rocha, who performs as Mia Joy. Her parents, a poet and a musician, encouraged her to use music as a channel of expression and self-discovery, and each of her songs could serve as a new addition to her emotional vocabulary. Rocha recorded the sure-footed, thrumming indie-pop of her 2017 EP, Gemini Moon, with a four-piece band, but she birthed her debut full-length, Spirit Tamer, from solitary reflection. During a February interview on Jessica Risker’s IGTV series Music Therapy, she described the time she spent writing the album as “an incredibly low, dark period—and it was also a period where things were just pouring out of me.” Fortunately Rocha retained her knack for juxtaposing emotional rigor with defiant hope: “You didn’t call me on my birthday / It didn’t get me down,” she sings on “Ye Old Man.” To that end, Spirit Tamer offers an unexpected premise: Pain can be a catch-and-release quarry; there’s no need to wrestle with it.

