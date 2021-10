With The Batman‘s release date still some time away, LEGO has now offered DC Comics fans a closer look at the upcoming 2022 film’s all-new Batmobile. Coming in the form of the toy company’s latest Technic kit, the new collectible consists of 1,360 pieces to re-create a replica of the Caped Crusader’s trusty combat vehicle measuring over 17 inches long. As you’d expect, the set comes dressed almost entirely in black, but features exciting details and gadgets such as two light bricks in red and yellow by the rear engine and under the hood respectively to give the car a glowing effect on both ends. There’s also a functional steering wheel for the front wheels, differential on the rear wheels, opening doors and hood, actual moving pistons and a spinning frame.

BATMAN ・ 8 DAYS AGO