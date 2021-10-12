Thermo Fisher Scientific launches Thermo Scientific HyPeak Chromatography System

The global Laser Microdissection market was valued at 113.25 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.91% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. The Laser Microdissection Market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by product, technology, vertical, and geography. Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing application market segment laser microdissection is an automated sample preparation technique that enables isolation of specific cells from a mixed population under microscopic visualization. This technique of isolating a pure sample from a heterogeneous mixture allows for more efficient and accurate results with downstream microeconomics applications such as next-generation sequencing, Sanger sequencing, PCR, and proteomic.

