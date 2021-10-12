CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Thermo Fisher Scientific launches Thermo Scientific HyPeak Chromatography System

By Heather Hall
rdworldonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile chromatography is the backbone of downstream bioprocessing, commercially available single-use chromatography system options are limited in their ability to scale and provide advanced processing capabilities. Thermo Fisher Scientific has solved the problem with the Thermo Scientific HyPeak Chromatography System. It’s the first single-use chromatography system for bioprocessing and offers a wide operational flow range, from 1LPH to 1,980LPH, through a combination of pumps and fluid transfer assemblies (FTA) that enable scalability from process development to cGMP manufacturing.

www.rdworldonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Transcriptome Sequencing Market: Illumina, Shanghai Huirui Biotechnology, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche, Pacific Biosciences, Bio-Rad, Zhijiang biology, Agilent Technologies, Sansure, Beijing Genomics Institute, Geneodx, Wondfo, Da An Gene, INNOVITA, Sh

The Transcriptome Sequencing report delivers comprehensive analysis of the market by providing information on the number of companies engaged in various segments of the Transcriptome Sequencing economy. Apart from exploring the key trends driving the market, the report discusses the most interesting case studies about the market including the overview of the future market development in the forecast period 2021-2028.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Laser Microdissection Market 2021 -2027 with Pestle and Porter’s Analysis Top Manufacturers | Leica Microsystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Carl Zeiss, Molecular Machines & Industries

The global Laser Microdissection market was valued at 113.25 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.91% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. The Laser Microdissection Market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by product, technology, vertical, and geography. Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing application market segment laser microdissection is an automated sample preparation technique that enables isolation of specific cells from a mixed population under microscopic visualization. This technique of isolating a pure sample from a heterogeneous mixture allows for more efficient and accurate results with downstream microeconomics applications such as next-generation sequencing, Sanger sequencing, PCR, and proteomic.
MARKETS
rdworldonline.com

Leybold launches vacuum system for R&D, laboratories and industrial applications

With the Turbolab Core, vacuum specialist Leybold is launching a small plug-and-play high vacuum pumping system for research, laboratory and industrial applications. Within the Turbolab series, the compact tabletop unit fills the gap for entry-level vacuum needs that require a clean, dry, stable high and ultra-high vacuum. The Turbolab series is now available in a total of five variants featuring Turbovac 90 i and 250 i backed by Divac 1.4 and now covers the complete application spectrum for R&D and analytical applications.
ELECTRONICS
rdworldonline.com

PerkinElmer and Honeycomb Biotechnologies launch the HIVE scRNAseq Solution for single-cell analysis

PerkinElmer and Honeycomb Biotechnologies, announce the commercial launch of the first of its kind HIVE scRNAseq Solution for single-cell isolation and analysis. The HIVE solution leverages a portable, handheld device for the capture, storage and RNA-Seq library preparation of a diverse range of cell types, including fragile and labile cells such as granulocytes, nephrons, hepatocytes and neurons. The HIVE solution requires no specialized instrumentation to use and expands opportunities for laboratories pursuing basic, translational, clinical and preclinical research.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thermo Fisher Scientific#Chromatography#Thermo Scientific#Lph#Fta#Hypeak#Truchrom
Medagadget.com

Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market Which are the Segments Getting More Attention, Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Takara Holding, PromoCell GmbH

Mycoplasma pneumonia (MP), is a bacteria that causes a respiratory infection and can causes infection easily once it comes in contact with respiratory fluids causing mycoplasma pneumonia. Mycoplasma pneumonia bacteria are contagious, and can easily get transmitted through the air. In recent times, mycoplasma diagnostics is been observed as a rapidly progressing and rising area in the in-vitro diagnostic industry. For the earlier stage diagnosis of MP, the specialist uses a stethoscope to notice the undesirable sounds in a person’s chest. For further diagnosis, the medical practitioner performs chest X-rays, CT scan or blood tests for the detection of infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phramalive.com

Boston Scientific to acquire Baylis Medical

Boston Scientific has acquired medical devices maker Baylis Medical Company in a bid to expand the former’s electrophysiology and structural heart product portfolio. The deal, which includes an upfront payment of $1.75 billion, enables Boston Scientific to add the radiofrequency (RF) NRG and VersaCross Transseptal Platforms to its portfolio, in addition to a suite of guidewires, dilators, and sheaths used to support left heart access.
ECONOMY
contagionlive.com

FDA Issues EUA for New Saliva Sample Collection for Thermo Fisher Device

The company announced the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for use with its Spectrum Solutions SpectrumDNA SDNA-1000 collection device on the Amplitude Solution. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued Thermo Fisher Scientific an EUA to run COVID-19 tests from saliva samples collected with their Spectrum Solutions SpectrumDNA SDNA-1000 collection device on the Amplitude Solution.
HEALTH
atlantanews.net

Molecular Diagnostics Market - Insights on the Largest Vendors in terms of Revenue Generation, Players -Cellex,Abbott,Roche,BioMedomics,BD,Henry Schein,Safecare Bio-Tech,Thermo Fisher.

New York, United States: The newly added business Molecular Diagnostics Market research report prepared by the team of industrial specialists at Decisive Markets Insights looks into a variety of aspects of the global market, such as business opportunities, risks, catalysts, constraints, profitability, and consumer viewpoints on short term and long-term objectives. It also includes vital pointers related to the market industry like the total sales numbers, earnings, market products price, and many other items are included in an organized manner. Increasing world population levels, as well as acceptance of the launch of more technically sophisticated options for industry products, will drive the market industry's competitive expansion throughout the anticipated time.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Medagadget.com

Cell Culture Media for Vaccine Market to Surpass USD 2.22 Billion by 2026, growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.7% | HiMedia Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA

Global Cell Culture Media for Vaccine Market, by Media Type (Animal Free/Serum Free, Bovine Derived and Porcine Derived Cell Culture), by Application (Animal Vaccine and Human Vaccine), and by Region (Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, and Middle East) was valued at US$ 1,235.5 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026). In 2017, the market was worth US$ 1,235.5 million, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2026.
BUSINESS
nutraingredients-usa.com

Quicksilver Scientific unveils Apricō line

From the creators of Quicksilver Scientific, the Apricō line features cutting-edge nanoemulsion technology in several formats. Just in time for SupplySide West, Quicksilver Scientific has debuted Apricō, a direct-to-consumer wellness brand that tackles hydration, immunity, stress, anti-aging, sleep, energy, to name a few. Apricō (meaning “sunny” and “serene” in Latin)...
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Recombinant Human EGF Market Size Is Expected To Reach US$ 19,103.4 Million by Top Key Players till 2028 – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abcam PLC, Cell Sciences, Inc., Eurofins DiscoverX, PeproTech, Inc., RayBiotech, Inc.

Global Recombinant Human EGF Market, by Product Type (Heparin Binding-EGF, Transforming Growth Factor-α, Epigen, Neuregulins, Amphiregulin, Betacellulin, and Others), by Purity (98% SDS-PAGE, 95%-98% SDS-PAGE, and <95% SDS-PAGE), by Carrier Type (Carrier Protein and Carrier Free), by Formulation (Lyophilized Powder, Liquid, and Others), by Application (Wound Healing, Gastrointestinal Ulceration, Brain Tumor Therapy, and Others)and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is estimated to be valued at US$ 10,251.1 million in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period (2021-2028).
INDUSTRY
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
rdworldonline.com

2021 R&D 100 Award winners announced in Mechanical/Materials category

The winners in the 2021 R&D 100 Awards in the MechanicalMaterials category have been announced by R&D World magazine in a virtual ceremony broadcast from Cleveland, Ohio. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 59th year, received entries from 17 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel included nearly 40 well-respected industry professionals across the globe.
TECHNOLOGY
rdworldonline.com

TESCAN’s new large volume workflow significantly speeds sample processing

Tescan Orsay Holding launches the new Large Volume Workflow for faster failure and defect root-cause analysis in semiconductor manufacturing and materials research. The new approach implements correlative microscopy techniques to provide parallel processing through stand-alone laser ablation and plasma focused ion beam (Plasma FIB) systems. Neither system is idled by the operation of the other. The laser ablation system can prepare samples for multiple downstream tools, whether they be multiple FIBs or various other failure analysis tools. The net result is an increase in analytical throughput and productivity that ultimately reduces cost per analysis.
ENGINEERING
rdworldonline.com

Stronger, lighter, better: nanotwinned titanium forges path to sustainable manufacturing

Titanium is strong and lightweight, boasting the highest strength to weight ratio of any structural metal. But processing it while maintaining a good balance of strength and ductility – the ability of a metal to be drawn out without breaking – is challenging and expensive. As a result, titanium has been relegated to niche uses in select industries.
CHEMISTRY
rdworldonline.com

2021 R&D 100 Special Recognition winners announced

Medalists in the 2021 R&D 100 Special Recognition categories have been announced by R&D World magazine. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 59th year, received entries from 17 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel included nearly 40 well-respected industry professionals across the globe. These five Special Recognition categories were...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy