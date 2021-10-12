Thermo Fisher Scientific launches Thermo Scientific HyPeak Chromatography System
While chromatography is the backbone of downstream bioprocessing, commercially available single-use chromatography system options are limited in their ability to scale and provide advanced processing capabilities. Thermo Fisher Scientific has solved the problem with the Thermo Scientific HyPeak Chromatography System. It’s the first single-use chromatography system for bioprocessing and offers a wide operational flow range, from 1LPH to 1,980LPH, through a combination of pumps and fluid transfer assemblies (FTA) that enable scalability from process development to cGMP manufacturing.www.rdworldonline.com
