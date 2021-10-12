CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago White Sox fan gets Leury Garcia tattoo after making promise on Twitter before home run

By Michelle Gallardo
ABC 7 Chicago
 8 days ago

One White Sox gan has followed through on a permanent promise after the team's Game 3 victory over the Houston Astros.

Leury Garcia is not a big power hitter. He's hit five home runs so far this year.

On Sunday just before he hit that fifth one, one super fan was at home watching from his kitchen when he took to social media to make a pretty big promise. Before he knew it, that promise went viral. And Monday, he owned up and kept it.

It all started Sunday. Leury Garcia came up to bat as the White Sox were battling back in Game 3 against the Astros, trying to avoid elimination. It was then Chicagoan Gilbert Redmond tweeted this: "If Leury hits a homer here, I'll get a tattoo in his honor."

"I'm watching the game all alone and I'm losing my mind and I'm texting all my friends," Redmond said. "Meanwhile I check my phone and I have a million twitter notifications and I'm like, what's going on."

As ii turns out the White Sox had retweeted his original post.

"A promise is a promise" they replied. The pressure was on

"I got a hundred new followers and twenty five hundred likes, yeah, the pressure is on." Redmond said. "And now I have to do it. I never doubted that I was going to do it, but now it was a must do."

So he did, inking Garcia's name, number and Sunday's date on his leg.

The White Sox once again acknowledging the kept promise. But Will Redmond regret it if the Sox lose Tuesday? Not at all

"Best case scenario if they go on to win it, this would be a big moment in White Sox history. And worse case scenario I have a really cool story to tell 20-25 years from now," Redmond said. "And that's big to me. A lot of my tattoos are dedicated to memories and stories."

