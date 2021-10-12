CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

New video: Man snatches 3-year-old off Bronx street and runs off

By Mark Sundstrom, Aliza Chasan, Anthony DiLorenzo
WJHL
WJHL
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kq1x0_0cOtA4kz00

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx — New video shows the terrifying moment a stranger snatched a 3-year-old girl off a Bronx street as she walked with her grandmother Monday afternoon.

Footage obtained by PIX11 News shows the man, wrapped in a blanket, walk up to a grandmother and her three grandchildren, then suddenly grab the toddler and run off with her.

Police said it happened around 1:20 p.m. near East Tremont and Baisley avenues in the Pelham Bay neighborhood.

The man, later identified as Santiago Salcedo, thankfully didn’t make it very far with the child.

Good Samaritans intervened after spotting the man as he ran with the girl, authorities said.

Fermin Bracero said he saw the attempted kidnapper scoop the child up in the blanket. He ran after the man outside a gas station in the area.

“I went towards him cause the grandma was screaming, ‘he’s taking my little girl!’ The grandma was nervous. I thought it was a joke, like maybe they’re family, but it wasn’t,” Bracero said.

Salcedo, 27, was initially able to get away, but was later arrested , officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCnz4_0cOtA4kz00
Santiago Salcedo, the suspect in Bronx kidnapping (PIX11)

Officers found him a few hours later, sleeping in the doorway of a nearby restaurant, police sources said.

He allegedly told detectives “the voices in his head” told him to take the girl, according to police sources.

Authorities believe he is homeless.

Salcedo was charged with kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said the girl was not physically injured, but was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Santiago Salcedo
Daily Mail

Grandmother whose three-year-old grandchild was snatched by deranged homeless man in the Bronx is so traumatized she had to see a doctor - as toddler's grandpa said he'd have KILLED abductor

A woman who watched her granddaughter get snatched off a Bronx sidewalk by a deranged homeless man has sought medical care in effort to deal with the trauma of the attempted abduction. Gabriela Derevjanik was walking with her three grandchildren Monday afternoon when Santiago Salcedo, a 27-year-old homeless man, wrapped...
HOMELESS
Fox News

Teen, 16, charged in August killing of Baltimore girl, 15, police say

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with the August killing of a 15-year-old girl, police said Monday. The unidentified 16-year-old male suspect was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of Ja’Nyi Weeden, the Baltimore Police Department said. He is charged with first-degree murder. Authorities did...
BALTIMORE, MD
whdh.com

Terrifying video shows man trying to kidnap 3-year-old girl

NEW YORK (WHDH) - A family is shaken up following a terrifying encounter with a man who attempted to kidnap a 3-year-old girl in New York City’s Bronx borough on Monday afternoon. Surveillance video captured the young girl about to cross East Tremont Street with her grandmother and two brothers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#East Bronx#Nypd#The Bronx#Crime Stoppers#Pelham Bay#Pix11 News#Samaritans#Pix11news
PIX11

Man stabs 17-year-old bus rider in the face on Bronx bus

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx — A man stabbed a teenage bus rider in the face on a Bronx bus, police said Monday. The two argued on a BX12 bus on Bartow Avenue near Bay Plaza Boulevard early on Sept. 13, officials said. The attacker pulled out a knife and stabbed the 17-year-old victim above his right […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Bronx man sentenced to 24 years for horrific kidnapping

A Bronx man was sentenced to 24 years in prison Friday for kidnapping his girlfriend and her 7-year-old son and holding them for days because the woman allegedly cheated on him, authorities said. Aquilino Torres, who was handed the hard time by Manhattan federal Judge Denise Cote, was convicted in...
BRONX, NY
CBS Tampa

NYPD Officer Accused Of Fatally Shooting Her Ex-Girlfriend’s New Lover, Wounding Ex

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer is facing murder charges after police say a love triangle turned deadly. Police said 31-year-old Yvonne Wu, a five-year veteran of the force, was lying in wait at her ex-girlfriend’s home in Brooklyn when she shot her ex and the ex’s new lover, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported Thursday. New video shows the chaos triggered when police say a scorned lover snapped. “It was two shots and I have never ever in all the years I’ve lived here seen anything like this in my life,” neighbor Pat Santi said. Cellphone video shows Wu being frisked by fellow police...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man, mom of long-missing 5-year-old NH boy arrested in the Bronx

THE BRONX, N.Y. — The mother of a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who hasn’t been seen in six months, and a man who was with her, were arrested in New York City on Sunday, authorities said. Warrants had been issued for Elijah Lewis’ mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and Joseph Stapf. The charges were witness tampering and […]
BRONX, NY
WISH-TV

Man dies in shooting at home off Binford Boulevard at 46th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after a shooting Monday night at a home on the northeast side just off Binford Boulevard, police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly after 9:35 p.m. Monday to the 3100 block of East 46th Street. The man died at the scene,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
audacy.com

90-year-old man punches neighbor in true "Get off my lawn" dispute

90-year-old Florida man Thomas Conrad was tired of his neighbor's gardener constantly stepping on his lawn, so he started hassling him about it. This drew the attention of 46-year-old Jack Henson, who walked out of his home to confront Conrad, and try and convince him to calm down. That's where everything went south.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJHL

WJHL

3K+
Followers
840
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy