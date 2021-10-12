CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Advice in aspirin use for older adults shifts

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WKBN
WKBN
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3facB3_0cOtA2zX00

Older adults without heart disease shouldn’t take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday.

Bleeding risks for adults in their 60s and up who haven’t had a heart attack or stroke outweigh any potential benefits from aspirin, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said in its draft guidance.

For the first time, the panel said there may be a small benefit for adults in their 40s who have no bleeding risks. For those in their 50s, the panel softened advice and said evidence of benefit is less clear.

FDA to begin evaluating booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines

The recommendations are meant for people with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity or other conditions that increase their chances for a heart attack or stroke. Regardless of age, adults should talk with their doctors about stopping or starting aspirin to make sure it’s the right choice for them, said task force member Dr. John Wong, a primary-care expert at Tufts Medical Center.

“Aspirin use can cause serious harms, and risk increases with age,’’ he said.

If finalized, the advice for older adults would backtrack on recommendations the panel issued in 2016 for helping prevent a first heart attack and stroke, but it would be in line with more recent guidelines from other medical groups.

Doctors have long recommended daily low-dose aspirin for many patients who already have had a heart attack or stroke. The task force guidance does not change that advice.

The task force previously said a daily aspirin might also protect against colorectal cancer for some adults in their 50s and 60s, but the updated guidance says more evidence of any benefit is needed.

The guidance was posted online to allow for public comments until Nov. 8. The group will evaluate that input and then make a final decision.

The independent panel of disease-prevention experts analyzes medical research and literature and issues periodic advice on measures to help keep Americans healthy. Newer studies and a re-analysis of older research prompted the updated advice, Wong said.

Aspirin is best known as a pain reliever but it is also a blood thinner that can reduce chances for blood clots. But aspirin also has risks, even at low doses — mainly bleeding in the digestive tract or ulcers, both of which can be life-threatening.

Dr. Lauren Block, an internist-researcher at Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in Manhasset, New York, said the guidance is important because so many adults take aspirin even though they have never had a heart attack or stroke.

Block, who is not on the task force, recently switched one of her patients from aspirin to a cholesterol-lowering statin drug because of the potential harms.

Merck asks regulators to authorize pill that would be first shown to treat COVID-19Drugmaker Merck asks FDA to authorize anti-COVID pill

The patient, 70-year-old Richard Schrafel, has high blood pressure and knows about his heart attack risks. Schrafel, president of a paperboard-distribution business, said he never had any ill effects from aspirin, but he is taking the new guidance seriously.

Rita Seefeldt, 63, also has high blood pressure and took a daily aspirin for about a decade until her doctor told her two years ago to stop.

“He said they changed their minds on that,’’ recalled the retired elementary school teacher from Milwaukee. She said she understands that science evolves.

Wong acknowledged that the backtracking might leave some patients frustrated and wondering why scientists can’t make up their minds.

“It’s a fair question,’’ he said. ‘’What’s really important to know is that evidence changes over time.’’

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
HEALTH
Sentinel

What are the health benefits of consuming Atorvastatin?

Atorvastatin Normon was the drug officially approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS). This quality certificate from the health authorities scam counts and shows efficacy bet certain situations of health . Specifically, Atorvastatin is part of a group on drugs known as statins, whose primary mission...
HEALTH
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspirin#Medical Research#Digestive Tract#J J#Tufts Medical Center#Backtrack
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Know This Before Taking Ibuprofen

Ibuprofen first became available over the counter in 1984, and it's developed a reputation as aspirin's gentler, safer younger sibling. That said, like most medications, ibuprofen can have side effects. "Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication that is used for both pain control and fever control," says Kenneth Perry, MD, an emergency medicine physician in Charleston, South Carolina. "Although if taken appropriately ibuprofen is safe, chronic use can cause some long-standing health issues." Read on to see what taking ibuprofen every day can do to your body—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Well+Good

A Cardiologist Explains Why Taking Daily Aspirin for Heart Attack Prevention Can Be Risky for Older Adults

Researchers estimate that millions of adults in the United States take low-dose daily aspirin to prevent cardiovascular events, like heart attacks and stroke. However, you might not know that in 2014, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began recommending against the practice for people with no history of cardiovascular events. On Tuesday, the United States Preventative Service Task Force (an independent panel of experts in disease prevention) issued draft guidelines that suggest doctors stop recommending daily aspirin to people 60 and older who want to prevent their first heart attack or stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, It's Getting Harder to Work in These 5 Places

When applying for a new job, you want to be sure you have all the necessary materials in order, from your resume to your cover letter. But that may not be all you need going forward. Now, many employers are asking for another document: your vaccination card. Data shows that this trend has picked up significantly over the past couple of months. While many employers around the country are asking new hires to be vaccinated, it's more prevalent in a handful of places—and it might not be where you're assuming.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sentinel

Benefits of taking omeprazole with positive effects on health

A omeprazole was the official drug widely marketed in Spain whose intake has different objectives on a health about the people. Although there are different types, practically each of them I learned uses for the same functions. This time we will focus on this Teva-Rifamar omeprazole, which contains a principle...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Cholesterol medication associated with reduced risk of COVID-19 deaths, study says

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- Cholesterol medication has been linked to reduced risk of death from COVID-19, according to a new, large-population study. Statins are often prescribed by doctors to help lower cholesterol levels in the blood and can help prevent cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and stroke. "Our results suggest that statin treatment can have a moderate prophylactic effect on COVID-19 mortality," Rita Bergqvist, medical student at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and co-author of the study, said in a news release.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

Scientists accidentally develop powerful rheumatoid arthritis vaccine

In an attempt to discover whether a particular protein is a trigger for rheumatoid arthritis, scientists with the University of Toledo accidentally discovered a vaccine against the painful autoimmune disease. The protein-based vaccine was found to generate a fast, strong, and long-lasting immune system response that offers protection from the disease.
SCIENCE
MinnPost

An aspirin a day is no longer recommended for most adults. So what should you do?

New guidelines from the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) are once again taking an axe to the often-heard health axiom: “An aspirin a day keeps the doctor away.”. Weighing the balance of benefits and harms, the USPSTF recommends that for most people, low-dose aspirin (generally recognized as 81 mg, a “baby aspirin”) should not be used for the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease (heart attacks and strokes) or colorectal cancer.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Can You Prevent Heart Attacks With Aspirin? Here’s What Science Says

An essential panel of health recommendations stated Tuesday that older individuals without heart disease should not use aspirin in daily low doses for the prevention of a first heart attack or stroke. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force stated in its draft Guidance that the risks for individuals over the...
SCIENCE
marthastewart.com

Do You Take a Daily Dose of Aspirin? Here's Why You May Want to Reconsider

Taking a daily low-dose aspirin has long been recommended as a way to lower your risk of heart attack and stroke, but a new guidance released by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force indicates that this is no longer the case. The government agency updated its recommendation on Tuesday, stating that adults in select age groups should only take aspirin if their doctors have determined they're at high risk for heart disease. "Daily aspirin use may help prevent heart attacks and strokes in some people, but it can also cause potentially serious harms, such as internal bleeding," says task force member John Wong, M.D. "It's important that people who are 40 to 59 years old and don't have a history of heart disease have a conversation with their clinician to decide together if starting to take aspirin is right for them."
HEALTH
Fatherly

Regular Aspirin for Heart Disease Prevention Can Be Dangerous, Says Panel

For years, federal health officials have recommended that many adults at risk for heart disease take a low dose of aspirin once a day. But now, a panel of experts is planning to rescind that recommendation for many people, noting potential risks such as bleeding, reports The New York Times. Heart disease remains the primary cause of death in the US, with over 800,000 people experiencing a heart attack each year.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WTRF- 7News

Aspirin no longer recommended for preventing heart attacks

(AP) – Older adults without heart disease shouldn’t take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday. Bleeding risks for adults in their 60s and up who haven’t had a heart attack or stroke outweigh any potential benefits from aspirin, the U.S. […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Millions taking aspirin without clear benefit

Many people take aspirin every day to prevent a heart attack or stroke. But daily aspirin isn’t advised for everyone. A survey found that about 29 million adults without heart disease take low-dose aspirin for prevention. But many of them shouldn’t under new guidelines. Aspirin works by thinning the blood...
HEALTH
MedPage Today

USPSTF May Shift Age Range for Use of Aspirin in CV Prevention

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) signaled that aspirin may be appropriate to initiate for primary cardiovascular prevention in some high-risk adults ages 40 to 59, but not for those 60 and older. The draft recommendation statement is a shift from the 2016 guidance, which called for low-dose aspirin...
HEALTH
WKBN

WKBN

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy