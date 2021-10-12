Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead enjoy dinner in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Actors Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead were recently spotted dining at The Lilly Pad, a riverside restaurant off Route 5 in Varina.

The couple, their newborn child, and an older child are in town while McGregor films a movie called Raymond and Ray .

The Lilly Pad has been a hot spot for local celebrity sightings as of late. Actor Michael Keaton was a regular there while working on the miniseries Dopesick .

"[Keaton] would come in a couple of times a week. I think he liked the seclusion and privacy of it all," Lilly Pad owner Max Walraven said. "Ewan was way different. [He, Winstead, and the kids] came for dinner, [they] were absolutely so nice and you could tell they were genuinely happy and fun people. He offered to take a photo with staff as well."

The Lily Pad Actor Ewan McGregor visited The Lilly Pad in eastern Henrico.

Yes, The Lilly Pad has great views. Yes, the food at The Lilly Pad is mouth-watering. Yes, The Lilly Pad has a great deal on buckets of domestic beer. But what is it about The Lilly Pad that attracts these movie stars?

"I asked him that also," Walraven admitted. "He heard it was the place to be."

Winstead should be a helpful culinary tour guide for her partner. She spent time in Central Virginia in 2016 and 2017 filming the PBS series Mercy Street.

