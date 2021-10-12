CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ron Rivera peels back expectations as Washington limps out to 2-3 start

By Chris Lingebach, The Sports Junkies
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pX9NI_0cOt9v0d00

After coming off a surprising division championship in his first year in Washington, Ron Rivera's squad has begun 2021 with a disappointing 2-3 record, now leaving the head coach with the unenviable task of trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube on fan expectations.

Giving up 407.8 yards per game, Washington has the NFL's 27th-ranked defense, coming in 27th against the pass and 18th against the run.

On Sunday, Washington allowed 369 yards offense from the Saints in a 33-22 defeat.

"We're trying to get past these things. We're trying to focus in on what's truly the development of this football team for the long run, not an overnight fix," Washington's head coach said during The Ron Rivera Show, which airs Tuesday mornings on 106.7 The Fan and is presented by F.H. Furr.

"I mean, you almost want to say, 'Man, I wish 7-9 last year wouldn't have been good enough to win the division. That way the expectations would have been much lower and been a little bit easier,'" he said. "This is hard. This is the way it's supposed to be. It's supposed to be hard. It's because it's the only way you learn."

During the interview, Rivera repeatedly preached the importance of teaching his young defensive corps — led by defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat — how to develop and grow the right way, an effort he insists will require patience.

"We have a long ways to go to be consistent," Rivera said. "Again, everybody sees unfortunately the two bad plays. I get it. They were two bad plays. They were two bad plays that really, truly impacted this game. But don't take away from what the guys have done. Don't take away from the improvement that's being made."

"This is about growing and developing," he continued. "And if every time, all we want to do is remember the negative, we're not gonna go anywhere. We're gonna keep getting pulled backwards, guys. We're trying to develop, we're trying to get better, we're trying to become a football team that can win on a consistent basis.

"And this is about teaching a bunch of young guys, teaching a second-year and third-year defensive end how it's done. Trying to make sure that the rookies that we're trying to develop get more opportunities. Give them a chance to grow and develop, guys. Again, if stuff like this happened overnight, then Rome would have been built overnight. But we are going through this. We're developing and growing, guys. Again, understand we see what's happening. "

With the second best defense in the league last season, Washington's regression to the bottom of the barrel has yielded wild disappointment of fans who expected to see them take a leap forward in 2021, not backwards. Rivera was asked if he'd considered expectations for his defense might not match reality coming into this year.

"Well, I do know that we've got some maturing to do," he said. "I do know that we've got some development and growth still to be made. That much I know. That much I said. So again, guys, this is about growing and developing."

"We don't start where we finished each year," he said. "You have to start somewhere, and I believe you always start from the basics and work your way back up to the top. If you always think you can start at the top and just pick up where you left off, you're gonna forget the things that are important, and that's the base fundamentals of what you do.

"That's what I talk about when I talk about maturity, growth and development, is making sure that our basis, our base fundamentals are solid and sound. And that's what we're working on, guys. We're trying to develop that and make sure it's as good as it can be, so it can withstand and sustain over a period of time."

Listen to Ron Rivera starting at the 19-minute mark below.

Comments / 0

Related
Richmond.com

'That doesn't make a lot of sense to me': Ron Rivera is clear, no changes are coming in Washington

A day after two embarrassing miscues proved costly in a loss to the New Orleans Saints, Washington coach Ron Rivera rejected the notion that defensive changes need to be made. “That doesn’t make a lot of sense to me,” he said, referring to making a change at defensive coordinator, where Jack Del Rio is in charge, or in personnel, where the team’s secondary has underachieved this season.
NFL
USA Today

Chiefs HC Andy Reid faces a familiar foe in Washington's Ron Rivera

Throughout his storied NFL career, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has mentored his share of assistants that have gone on to high profile jobs after their time with the offensive genius. No less than 11 of his underlings have gone on to be head coaches for other teams, and Reid is familiar with what each assistant brings to the table.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
106.7 The Fan

Mediocre would be a step up for the WFT

The Washington Football Team’s defensive woes should be giving Ron Rivera night terrors. If the defense can’t get it together, this team is in for a world of hurt. Then suddenly everything has to be questioned.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera looking forward to facing old pal Andy Reid

Ron Rivera has gone on the record multiple times before and stated that he owes a tremendous amount of his coaching success to Andy Reid. When Reid was the head coach in Philadelphia, he gave Rivera his first real coaching gig in the NFL. Rivera, who had spent the two seasons prior as a defensive quality control coach in Chicago, was named the Eagles' linebackers coach in 1999 -- Reid's first year on the job. Rivera would remain in that position under Reid for five seasons before getting the chance to move up in the coaching ranks as the Bears defensive coordinator.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Chase Young
kion546.com

Washington’s Rivera now faces Saints with Winston and Payton

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Ron Rivera has faced an opponent coached by Sean Payton and one quarterbacked by Jameis Winston plenty of times before. Now he has to deal with the combination when Washington hosts Payton, Winston and the New Orleans Saints in a matchup of teams with no shortage of concerns. Rivera’s team has struggled on defense and is only 2-2 because of the play of QB Taylor Heinicke. The Saints are coming off an overtime loss at home to the New York Giants to drop to 2-2. FanDuel Sportsbook opened with the Saints as slight favorites on the road.
NFL
The Spun

Ron Rivera Reveals If He’s Considered A Quarterback Change

The Washington Football Team have been struggling a lot lately thanks to an anemic offense and a porous defense. But what are Washington head coach Ron Rivera’s thoughts on making a change at quarterback?. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has been struggling as the team’s starter since Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured in...
NFL
Hogs Haven

Ron Rivera is frustrated with his team, but when do changes start to come?

The Washington Football Team fell to the New Orleans Saints yesterday 33-22, moving them to 2-3 on the season. Another frustrating loss for the same reasons that Washington had struggled in their previous four games. Washington dominated the time of possession in the first half by having the football for nearly ten more minutes than the Saints; but they still trailed 20-13 at the half. Washington entered the Saints’ redzone on three occasions in the first half, scoring just one touchdown out of that.
NFL
wgno.com

20th matchup between Sean Payton and Ron Rivera

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – Since head coach Sean Payton took over in 2006, the Saints hold a 3-4 record against the Washington Football Team. Now that Ron Rivera as head coach in d-c.. Coach Payton is no stranger to Rivera’s style play. This will be the 20th meeting between the two legendary coaches.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Washington's Rivera not considering major changes on defense

Ron Rivera bristled at the notion of taking over defensive play-calling or making any changes to his coaching staff Monday in the aftermath of Washington. Rivera said, “That stuff makes no sense to me” and insisted four or five plays made the difference in the loss that dropped his team to 2-3 on the season.
NFL
NBC Sports

What Ron Rivera looks at when evaluating available players

Washington fans are — and this is a heavy understatement — a passionate bunch, so much so that they often try to advocate for the team to look at certain players when those players are released or made available via a trade by their current franchise. The latest example of this is with Jaylon Smith, a former Pro Bowler that the Cowboys just released.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Ron Rivera makes surprising admission about WFT

Washington Football Team is in the middle of a very strange season. While they did make the playoffs in 2020, they did so with a 7-9 record after winning a very down NFC East Division. They’ve followed that up so far with a 2-3 record that’s still good enough for second in the division so far, but it’s going to be harder to catch the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) this time around.
NFL
NOLA.com

Pals Sean Payton and Washington coach Ron Rivera not new to facing each other

Sean Payton had to laugh. On one hand, the New Orleans Saints skipper is looking forward to seeing one of his friends, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera, this weekend. On the other, he's not looking forward to the challenges that Rivera's teams typically present. As far as Payton's concerned,...
NFL
NBC Washington

Ron Rivera Wants Focus on Growth and Development for Underperforming Washington

Rivera wants focus on growth and development for Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team hasn't exactly lived up to expectations so far this season. At 2-3, the season is hardly over, especially in a division as volatile as the NFC East. However, the offensive inconsistencies...
NFL
106.7 The Fan

SNIDER: Rivera's tough love looks pointless

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera never had a problem with kicker Dustin Hopkins. Rivera backed Hopkins repeatedly since a poor preseason start; seemed bewildered why anyone would want to cut the latter. After all, who would they get that was better?. Hopkins was cut on Wednesday. The team signed...
NFL
106.7 The Fan

SNIDER: WFT recovery starts with coaching

What is Washington Football coach Ron Rivera and his staff doing, because the team is too often unprepared and not improving weekly. The amount of dumb plays in the 33-22 loss to New Orleans on Sunday was staggering. Allowing a back-breaking Hail Mary touchdown at the end of the first half without several nearby players even jumping for the ball shows ill preparedness versus a textbook play. The excuse – safety Landon Collins said the team expected a shorter pass to create a potential field goal. Really?
NFL
106.7 The Fan

106.7 The Fan

Washington, DC
327
Followers
978
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from DC, including the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/thefandc

Comments / 0

Community Policy