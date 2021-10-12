CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Mark McGowan could FORCE teachers to get a Covid vaccine or face losing their jobs – after mandates provoked outcry in NSW and Victoria

By Michael Ramsey
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

School teachers could be the next group targeted for mandatory coronavirus vaccinations in Western Australia in a bid to accelerate the state's rollout.

Education Minister Sue Ellery says the idea is being considered by the state government amid concerns about the highly infectious Delta strain.

'In Victoria and New South Wales they have mandated it, and you have to look at the impact that Delta has had in schools. It's being spread in schools and young people have caught it and are being affected by it,' she told reporters on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whjUZ_0cOt9imQ00
Western Australia's Premier Mark McGowan is considering introducing a vaccine mandate for teachers (pictured, McGowan leaving Dumas House)

'Obviously we'll act on the health advice but you've got to look at what's happening in other jurisdictions.'

As NSW edges closer to an 80 per cent vaccination rate, WA continues to trail behind at about 53 per cent for those aged 16 and above.

WA has enforced mandatory vaccinations for port, transport and freight workers, health and aged care staff, police and other frontline workers.

Up to 100,000 fly-in, fly-out workers in the mining and resources sectors must also be fully vaccinated by the end of the year.

Almost 42,000 full-time equivalent staff are employed by WA's Department of Education with the majority teachers and support workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmwiX_0cOt9imQ00
Currently all frontline staff as well as port, transport and freight workers, health and aged care workers are required to be vaccinated (pictured, a vaccine being administered in Perth)

The union representing WA's public school teachers said it would support mandatory jabs if they were backed by health advice.

'Vaccinations are widely supported by the union movement as being the best way to avoid ongoing serious health, economic and social disruption from Covid-19 outbreaks,' the State School Teachers Union of WA said.

'Any decision to mandate vaccination for teachers and lecturers should be made on the basis of an assessment of the risks to staff, students and their families and should be the subject of a public health order rather than left to the employer.'

The state government is also seeking legal advice on potentially forcing MPs to get jabbed, with two upper house politicians reportedly yet to be vaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CzSxN_0cOt9imQ00
The State School Teachers Union of WA said it would support a vaccine mandate if introduced (stock)

Premier Mark McGowan said all of Labor's 75 state MPs had received at least one dose.

He acknowledged the government had not received health advice recommending mandatory jabs for MPs but said they should set an example.

'We're saying to nurses and cleaners in hospitals they must get vaccinated. Surely a member of parliament who represents the community and visits hospitals regularly should get vaccinated as well,' he said.

'Virtually every single day, myself, my team get out there and are part of the community. You mix with vulnerable people, older people, sick people ... you should set the right example and make sure you are not a risk to those people as well.'

WA recorded one new case on Tuesday with a flight crew worker testing positive in hotel quarantine.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Doctor, 84, with a 'religious objection' to the vaccine comes out of retirement to 'issue hundreds of dodgy Covid exemption letters to anti-vax teachers'

An elderly doctor allegedly came out of retirement to issue hundreds of fake Covid-19 exemption letters to mandatory workers trying to avoid getting vaccinated. Dr John Evans, 84, allegedly told police he had given 400 exemptions out and had another 300 pending without proper consultation with his patients. The doctor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
houstonpublicmedia.org

Faced with losing their jobs, even the most hesitant are getting vaccinated

Margaret Applegate (in yellow scarf), a United Airlines customer service agent, is accompanied by Lori Augustine, vice president of United's San Francisco hub, as Applegate gets a COVID-19 vaccine in September ahead of United's mandated deadline. // United Airlines, Sam Almira. In the quest to get more Americans vaccinated, one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Watauga Democrat

Hospital workers willing to lose their jobs instead of getting vaccine

CNN's Elle Reeve talks to healthcare workers about vaccine mandates in the industry and what the means at their hospitals. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Mcgowan
Daily Mail

Los Angeles school district EXTENDS Covid vaccine mandate deadline by a month to November 15 after facing prospect of firing thousands of unvaccinated teachers

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has given its staff an additional month to fulfill its COVID-19 vaccine mandate because thousands of workers have not yet met the requirement. Employees now have until November 15 to be vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's or Moderna's Covid vaccine, but they...
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

U.S. Workers Face Job Losses as COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Kick In

(Reuters) -Thousands of unvaccinated workers across the United States are facing potential job losses as a growing number of states, cities and private companies start to enforce mandates for inoculation against COVID-19. In the latest high-profile example, Washington State University (WSU) fired its head football coach and four of his assistants on Monday for failing to comply with the state's vaccine requirement. The coach, Nick Rolovich, had applied for a religious exemption from the mandate earlier this month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#Nsw#Aged Care#Covid#Department Of Education
TheConversationAU

COVID exposed our fractured national identity, but state-based loyalties were rising long before

The formation of Australia’s federation in 1901 was both practical and sentimental. Pressing policy matters in the areas of immigration, trade and defence required the coordination of a federal government. As important was the growing nationalist feeling that the people in the different colonies were defined by the challenges and opportunities of the great south land. They were Australians, as well as Tasmanians, Queenslanders, Victorians and so on. Nationalism is a modernising project, building identities and moral communities which transcend regional and parochial identifications. Compared with the regional identities of the old world, the colonial identities of Australia’s 19th century European...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
CBS Boston

Unvaccinated State Workers Could Lose Jobs With Vaccine Mandate Now In Effect

BOSTON (CBS) — It was back on August 19 – more than eight weeks ago – that Governor Baker announced Sunday’s deadline for state workers to be vaccinated. The overwhelming majority have already provided proof, but there are close to 2,000 people who could be looking for new jobs this week. “This is one of the best things you can do to protect your employees and their families,” Baker said. Beginning Monday, managers and human resources departments in state offices across Massachusetts will be working their way down a list of some 1,900 employees to find out whether they got vaccinated in...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Furious parents blast 'inhumane treatment' after California school district told parents to send children in with 'warm jackets' as they would be forced to eat lunch in the rain because of Covid-19 restrictions

A California school district sparked a huge backlash after one of its schools sent an email to parents earlier earlier this week telling them their children would be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. The email from Patwin Elementary School notified parents that 'students are...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Vaccination centres opened to children as NHS chief warns of ‘difficult winter’

NHS vaccination centres will be opened up to children during half-term the head of NHS England has announced, as she also warned not enough older people were coming forward for boosters.Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, told MPs there would be a “big push” to get 12 to 15-year-olds vaccinated “to make the most of half-term” with families able to book jabs via the online national booking service.Giving evidence to the Commons health select committee Ms Pritchard stressed the NHS was facing “a very difficult winter” adding it was vital people did not delay coming forward for their third...
KIDS
TheConversationAU

'It takes a mental toll': Indian students tell their stories of waiting out the pandemic in Australia

The stories of international students’ struggles amid the challenges and uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic seem to have reached the stage of psychic numbing. Despite their numbers, their voices have been largely neglected. They are still waiting to be heard, and that includes the nearly 100,000 Indian international students who make up the second-largest population of the international cohort in Australia. The students I interviewed in 2020 were a part of my PhD study that examined Indian students’ experiences in student-staff partnership projects. They were all enrolled as international students in Australian universities. The students offered personal accounts of their...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Baltimore

Two Days After Mandate Went Into Effect, The Vaccination Status Of Thousands Of City Employees Remains Unknown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s vaccine mandate for all city employees went into effect this week. Employees are required to show proof of vaccination or conduct weekly COVID-19 testing. The latest figures from the mayor’s office show that as of Wednesday morning, 56% of employees have uploaded proof of vaccination. That is a 3% increase from the previous day. But that leaves thousands of city employees whose status is still unknown. Of the city’s approximately 13,600 employees, about 5,900 of them have not provided proof that they have the shot. Cities like New York and Chicago will put workers on unpaid leave if...
BALTIMORE, MD
WEAU-TV 13

COVID-19 gap widens between unvaccinated, vaccinated for deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites who are not fully vaccinated are almost 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, the state’s top health agency reports Friday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated the Illness After Vaccination page of its COVID-19 dashboard Friday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

251K+
Followers
3K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy