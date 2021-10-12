CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

🎃Halloween Peeps, Assemble!🎃 There’s a Beetlejuice Drink in Downtown Disney.

By Zac Panza
disneyfoodblog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Halloween time at Disneyland and it’s the time to get in the spooky spirit!. Speaking of spooky spirits, there are some new Halloween cocktails at Downtown Disney, including a new pumpkin spice drink and one named after a certain spooky character!. If you head over to UVA Bar and...

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beetlejuice
allears.net

10 Disney Recipes for a Halloween Movie Marathon!

The spookiest time of the year is upon us! That means candy, decorations, candy, and fun costumes! Did we mention candy?. We all know that the spookiest holiday is big on sweets, but another fun part this time of the year is the movies! Hocus Pocus, Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloweentown, and plenty of other spooky Disney classics all join our movie marathon rotations. And what better way to enjoy some Disney movie classics than with some tasty Disney recipes?!
RECIPES
disneyfoodblog.com

WHEN You Should Eat at Disney World’s Steakhouse 71

One of the newest restaurants in Disney World is Steakhouse 71, located at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The restaurant’s theme is a nod to Disney World’s opening in 1971, and the decorations, artwork, and furniture reflect that time period in an upscale but nostalgic way. We’ve eaten breakfast, lunch, and dinner at Steakhouse 71 now, plus we visited the lounge to try some bites and drinks there. So when is the BEST time to eat at this new spot? We’ll break it down for ya here.
RESTAURANTS
WESH

Peeps releases Halloween products for first time in two years

ORLANDO, Fla. — Families are starting to stock up on their Halloween candy. One of the most controversial treats is back on the shelves. Peeps has just released its Halloween products for the first time in two years. There are several spooky Peeps to try, including pumpkins, monsters, cats and...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Disney#Peeps#Food Drink#Uva Bar And Lounge#Juice#Instagram#Uva Bar Cafe
wfxb.com

Halloween Peeps are Hitting Shelves Again This Year

Peeps aren’t just for Easter…the spooky version of the marshmallow treats are back for Halloween! The pumpkins, monsters, cats, and ghosts couldn’t be found in stores last year. That’s because the company behind peeps paused production on all of the non-Easter peeps because of the pandemic. But now, everyone’s favorite marshmallow candies have returned and with new packaging too! It’s the first update since 2014 and you may notice there’s a new item on shelves this year…skulls!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Elite Daily

9 TikTok-Approved Halloween Starbucks Drinks Include Witch’s Brew And Pumpkin Queen

If your Halloween countdown involves sipping on festive drinks from Starbucks, you’ll want to swap out that PSL once and a while for something different. Although the Seattle-based chain offers plenty of fall options that are perfect for your All Hallow’s Eve celebrations, TikTok is also full of barista-approved recipes that are spook-tacular sips. When you’re feeling adventurous and on the hunt for your fave witches brew, these TK Halloween TikTok Starbucks drinks will hit the spot.
SEATTLE, WA
PopSugar

Disney's New EARidescent Sip-a-Bration Lemonade Is Basically a Bath Bomb in Drink Form!

It's time to celebrate! It's the most Magical Place on Earth's 50th birthday, and to celebrate, there's a new drink to cheers to. The EARidescent Sip-a-Bration Lemonade can be found around the parks and resorts during the 50th anniversary, and as you might expect, they're absolutely magical. These nonalcoholic sips are like Disney's version of a bath bomb in a drink, and the best part? They're sparkly! For just $10, you can sit back, relax, and stay refreshed with this sweet and tangy lemonade. Just pop your favorite character into your drink (you can choose between Minnie, Mickey, Donald, and Pluto), and watch as it turns into a sparkly and delicious concoction. Oh, and did we mention that you can keep the souvenir cup? With a dash of strawberry, a tang of lemon, and a whole lot of magic, this new Disney drink is sure to make all of your dreams come true. Try it out the next time you're at the park, and cheers to another year of Disney — and more importantly — Disney food!
DRINKS
Brit + Co

18 Next-Level Disney Makeup Tutorials for Halloween

We love Disney (a lot) and while there are plenty of ways to get some inspiration year-round, by the time Halloween rolls around, we're ready to go all out with some Disney makeup. If you've got a pair of mouse ears tucked away in your closet and you can't resist breaking out into “Let It Go," we have a hunch you'll love these looks. Scroll on for the best Disney-inspired makeup tutorials for makeup newbies and pros alike.
MAKEUP
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Red Velvet Scar Cupcake Returns for Halloween at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The villainous Scar cupcake has returned to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the 2021 Halloween season. This cupcake is now available at Creature Comforts and Flame Tree Barbecue through November 4. Scar Cupcake – $5.99. Red velvet cupcake with toasted marshmallow filling, chocolate marshmallow frosting, chocolate pebbles, and white chocolate flames...
FOOD & DRINKS
d23.com

Disney Junior Celebrates Halloween with Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches

Ready for some Halloween fun and frolic that’s fit for the entire family? Look no further than Disney Junior’s brand-new animated movie Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches—premiering Thursday, October 7, at 7 p.m. ET/PT. The tale begins on Halloween, as Mickey tells Pluto a story about two witches-in-training, Minnie the...
MOVIES
pawtracks.com

6 best Disney pet Halloween costumes

There’s a sense of magic in the air as the temperatures start to drop and the leaves turn vibrant shades of goldenrod and burnt orange. With spooky season almost upon us, that sense of magic merges with our playfulness as we prepare for one of the most enjoyable holidays: Halloween. Whether you and your fur baby live alone or you’re part of a large family, finding the perfect Halloween costume for your pet can be a challenge. We’ve rounded up some of the best Disney Halloween pet costumes to make the selection process easier. Your pet will be a shoo-in for Best Costume with one of our favorites. (Bonus points if you wear matching costumes.)
PETS
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Issues Capacity Warning Due to Disney Halloween Festival

As the world continues to fight against the ongoing pandemic, the Disney Parks are continuing to modify the safety and health protocols accordingly. For example, social distancing is no longer required at either Disney World or Disneyland and the physical distancing markers have already been removed in most places. Disneyland...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy