More Listening, Less 'Mansplaining' Make Men Better Allies to Women Co-Workers

Why listening is always better than offering this harmful advice: "This is what you should have done." There's always someone with a problem. Maybe it’s your son or your daughter, or maybe it’s your spouse or partner. It could be your next-door neighbor or your best friend. He/she/they come to you with a problem. School is stressful. Work is frustrating. Life is hard. Fortunately, you’ve got this. You know exactly what they should have done — in every situation.

1 DAY AGO