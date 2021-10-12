CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Listening, Less 'Mansplaining' Make Men Better Allies to Women Co-Workers

 8 days ago

Newswise — The Me Too movement has brought attention – most would call it long overdue attention – to men’s behavior towards women in the workplace. Unwanted physical contact might constitute the worst transgression a man could commit against a woman colleague, but the list of offenses doesn’t end there. Many male workers have begun to realize that behaviors they have taken for granted, if they were even conscious of them, when interacting with women – such as “mansplaining,” poor listening, and interrupting – are transgressions in their own right.

