Wichita police seek tips in shooting of 11-year-old girl at home near 13th and Oliver

Wichita police say an 11-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was hurt in what was reported as a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning. The girl was inside a home in the 1400 block of North Harding, near 13th and Oliver, when she was hit by at least one bullet, Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said. Police were notified of the shooting around 12:30 a.m. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what police say are “non-life-threatening injuries.”