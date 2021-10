Despite the prevalence of instant messaging, group chat, and video conferencing platforms, email remains the standard of communication in the workplace, both within the same company and across different entities. The protocol hasn’t exactly evolved over the decades, and users have been forced to rely on special features provided by email clients and service providers on top of the standard. Take, for example, today’s update to Gmail on the Web that will help make sure employees and organizations send the right emails to the right persons.

