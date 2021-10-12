CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salmon, ID

Salmon Region irrigators asked to contact Fish and Game before turning water off

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDP7m_0cOt79x600

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - With the irrigation season winding down and efforts to keep fish out of local ditches, irrigators who divert water from area rivers and streams are asked to call Idaho Fish and Game’s Screen Program at 208-756-6022 several days before shutting off their water for the season.

Irrigators are also asked to ramp down their flows over several days before turning ditches completely off. The gradual decrease in flow stimulates fish to migrate out of the irrigation system. Irrigators are also encouraged to leave a minimal flow of 50 inches (1 cfs) in the ditch to allow time for Fish and Game to collect any stranded fish. If requested, Fish and Game can turn down the headgate the rest of the way after any stranded fish are removed.

The success of this program was measured with a study that began in 2003 to count fish as they were returned back to the river after being diverted into a ditch system. It was found that in the Lemhi River, up to 88 percent of all migrating juvenile Chinook salmon are diverted into at least one ditch system as they migrate to the ocean. Through the screening efforts, all fish are safely returned to the river.

Fish screens not only prevent the loss of salmon, but steelhead, trout, whitefish, and other fish species are safety returned as well.

The Screen Program currently operates and maintains over 280 fish screens, which are critical to helping rebuild Idaho’s salmon and steelhead runs. These efforts would not be possible without the support of local irrigators, landowners and area communities.

The post Salmon Region irrigators asked to contact Fish and Game before turning water off appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

IDL fire burn permits not required after Oct. 20

State burn permits from the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) are no longer required for burning activities outside of city limits beginning Oct. 21, but you are still encouraged to voluntarily obtain the free permits when burning this fall. The post IDL fire burn permits not required after Oct. 20 appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salmon, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Salmon, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Highly food conditioned grizzly bear euthanized

For public safety, Grand Teton National Park officials, in coordination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, euthanized a highly food-conditioned, four-year-old female grizzly bear on Saturday. The post Highly food conditioned grizzly bear euthanized appeared first on Local News 8.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Fish#Chinook Salmon#Irrigation#Fish And Game#Idaho Fish And Game#The Screen Program#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KIFI Local News 8

Batteries Plus donates gifts to Idaho Falls firefighters

Batteries Plus combined forces with Idaho Adopt Health Care Workers and First Responders to donate gifts to the Idaho Fire Fighters this morning. Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and Batteries Plus Owner Laura Lewis were both on scene to give out the presents themselves. The post Batteries Plus donates gifts to Idaho Falls firefighters appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy