Learning from HS2: Initiative launched to share project insight with industry

By Rob Horgan
newcivilengineer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HS2 Learning Legacy project will see the publication of lessons learnt, good practice and innovation from across the project. The first tranche of Learning Legacy material includes over 100 resources covering a range of topics including design engineering & architecture; environment; digital engineering; health & safety and occupational health & wellbeing. All materials are available at www.learninglegacy.hs2.org.uk.

#Health Safety#Lessons Learned#Hs2#Design#Learning Legacy#Crossrail#Thameslink London Bridge#Hs2 Ltd#Ice#New Civil Engineer
