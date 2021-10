One of the newest restaurants in Disney World is Steakhouse 71, located at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The restaurant’s theme is a nod to Disney World’s opening in 1971, and the decorations, artwork, and furniture reflect that time period in an upscale but nostalgic way. We’ve eaten breakfast, lunch, and dinner at Steakhouse 71 now, plus we visited the lounge to try some bites and drinks there. So when is the BEST time to eat at this new spot? We’ll break it down for ya here.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO