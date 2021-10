Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, recently announced that they joined Ethic, an asset manager that markets itself as “ethical.” The famous couple’s stated purpose is to encourage younger people to invest “sustainably” — a worthy goal. Yet ethical investing is too often a smokescreen for asset management that lets large companies get away with polluting, discriminating and paying bare-bones wages when they can. So this announcement is an important opportunity to talk about what ethical investing means right now — and how it can be improved.

