CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Psychiatric Disorders: What Role Might Brain pH Play?

By Molly Campbell
technologynetworks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo develop effective and safe treatments for a condition, we need to understand which molecular processes are occurring in the body to cause the disease. We can then target or disrupt these processes to either treat symptoms or cure the disease. For conditions of the brain, such as neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders, this has proven challenging. Despite a wave of advances in neuroscience research techniques over the last few decades, the brain is still somewhat of an elusive character, and treatments for brain disorders are lacking.

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel

What role does bilirubin play in protecting the brain?

A bilirubin was a substance bile of yellowish color that spike from the decomposition of the hemoglobin found in the red blood cells . Thus, different studies ensure that this substance may have the unique role in brain protection . Specifically, a study carried out by researchers on Johns Hopkins...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Magnitude of Mortality Increase in People With Psychiatric Disorders During the Pandemic

People with mental health conditions have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe . The findings suggest that the pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing health inequalities in people living with mental disorders and intellectual disabilities. The study used prospective data...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Is Depersonalization-Derealization Disorder (DPDR)?

Depersonalization-derealization disorder (DPDR) is a mental condition that causes you to feel detached from your body, thoughts, and environment. It used to be called depersonalization disorder, but the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) changed the name. DPDR is not related to substance use and is considered a separate condition by the DSM-5.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Can exercise play a role in the link between the gut and the brain?

Until about 10 years ago, most clinicians only looked at the brain when finding ways to treat patients with Parkinson's Disease. "Neurologists and researchers try to improve brain function and use treatment strategies that target the brain," said Kaylie Zapanta MS '17 Ph.D. '23. "As an exercise physiologist, I'm coming at it from more of a bottom-up approach."
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Living Brain#Anxiety Disorders#Chemistry#Bipolar Disorder#Atp
Medical News Today

Scientists investigate how our ‘second brain’ may influence gut disorders

Glial cells modulate the communication between neurons in the brain and play an active role in specific brain circuits. These cells perform a similar role in the enteric nervous system, which regulates how food travels through the gut. Until now, scientists did not know whether these glial cells belonged to...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Brain 'noise' may hold the keys to psychiatric treatment efficacy

It remains a central challenge in psychiatry to reliably judge whether a patient will respond to treatment. In a new study published in the journal Biological Psychiatry, researchers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and the Max Planck Institute for Human Development in Germany show that moment-to-moment fluctuations in brain activity can reliably predict whether patients with social anxiety disorder will be receptive to cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).
MENTAL HEALTH
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Blood Protein Discovery Might Predict Traumatic Brain Injury Recovery

New Study Shows Promise in Predicting Improvements After a Traumatic Brain Injury. Exciting news about predicting a recovery in advance from a traumatic brain injury may be on the horizon. This news could potentially help those who suffered a TBI from a fall, car accident, sports injury, and for other reasons. Scientists have discovered that a blood protein in the brain that exhibits high levels can indicate damage and shrinkage to the axons that send messages. The scientists predict that those who have suffered a TBI and exhibit elevated levels of this protein may be able to indicate whether an injured person is more likely to recover.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Called Rat Bite Fever Is Spreading Around The U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about Rat Bite Fever, a deadly disease caused by the Streptobacillus Moniliformis bacterium. Health authorities want to inform residents about a deadly strain of bacteria being spread by rodents around the United States. Without medical treatment, the fatality rate can be as high as 13%.
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Drinking This Twice a Day Increases Your Risk of Dementia, Study Says

Sticking to a balanced diet and establishing good exercise habits can be an essential part of overcoming some of the challenges aging puts on the body. But even beyond what you eat at each meal, research has shown that what's in your cup could also have a major effect on your health. And according to two studies, drinking this type of beverage twice a day can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup so often.
HEALTH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Worrying Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Over half the people in the study had a vitamin B12 deficiency. Depression and lethargy can be signs of a vitamin B12 deficiency, research finds. Vitamin B12 deficiency is easy to rectify with supplements or by dietary changes. The body uses vitamin B12 to make red blood cells and to...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Drug (Cocaine, Methamphetamine, or Nicotine) Withdrawal Morphs Brain Communication Networks in Mice

Withdrawal from three different drugs shuffles brain networks in similar fashion. Zeroing in on specific brain regions when studying drug and alcohol abuse simplifies research but may leave out important insights. In fact, the landscape of the entire brain reorganizes during withdrawal, potentially hindering communication between regions, according to new research in mice published in eNeuro.
SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Do This in Your Sleep, Get Checked for Dementia, Says Mayo Clinic

As you age, it may be difficult to distinguish between normal moments of forgetfulness and the first signs of dementia. Yet experts say that it's important to stay vigilant to dementia's symptoms, which can affect your ability to remember, reason, or make everyday decisions. For those with Lewy body dementia...

Comments / 0

Community Policy