Nets star Kyrie Irving has been cleared to practice with the team in Brooklyn, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. This bit of good news is courtesy of a reinterpretation by New York City officials of the classification of the Nets’ practice facility with regard to the city’s COVID-19 vaccination policy. The Brooklyn facility, the HSS training center, has been determined to be a “private office building” rather than an “open indoor gym.”

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO