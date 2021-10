Ten things about the Broncos entering Thursday night’s game at Cleveland:. 1. It is befuddling how the Broncos’ defense has been exposed on long pass plays — 20 of at least 16 yards, including 10 of at least 30 yards, in the last three games. “It’s NFL football and sometimes, you’re just off a little bit,” defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said. “You couldn’t believe in our guys more than we do. We have such mature men and we want to do better for the team on the back end. That’s the emphasis for this week.”

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO