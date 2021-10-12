Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Heads to COVID-19 list

The Eagles placed Goedert (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Philadelphia hasn't disclosed whether Goedert has tested positive for COVID-19, but the timing of his placement on the list is notable after the tight end was listed as a non-participant for Monday's walk-through practice due to an illness. If Goedert -- who is vaccinated -- has in fact tested positive, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer notes that the 26-year-old will need to be asymptomatic and produce two negative tests 24 hours apart before rejoining the team. Given those hurdles he'll likely need to clear, Goedert looks unlikely to play Thursday against the Buccaneers, which should pave the way for Zach Ertz to see a larger share of the reps at tight end.