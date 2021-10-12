CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Heads to COVID-19 list

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

The Eagles placed Goedert (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Philadelphia hasn't disclosed whether Goedert has tested positive for COVID-19, but the timing of his placement on the list is notable after the tight end was listed as a non-participant for Monday's walk-through practice due to an illness. If Goedert -- who is vaccinated -- has in fact tested positive, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer notes that the 26-year-old will need to be asymptomatic and produce two negative tests 24 hours apart before rejoining the team. Given those hurdles he'll likely need to clear, Goedert looks unlikely to play Thursday against the Buccaneers, which should pave the way for Zach Ertz to see a larger share of the reps at tight end.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 ESPN

Report: Several Teams Calling Eagles About Two Names

The Eagle are without tight end Dallas Goedert on Thursday night, meaning Zach Ertz will be the primary tight end target in the passing game. However moving forward the tandem could be split up for good. Eagles Coverage: Jalen Hurts can enter elite company vs Tampa. "Several teams around the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Eagles#American Football#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Buccaneers
tigernet.com

Former Clemson WR signs with new NFL team

Former Clemson receiver Deon Cain has found his way back onto an NFL roster. Cain was announced as signing with the practice squad for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Cain was last on a roster with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year before getting waived after going on the injured reserve (head).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 7 tight end rankings: Where do Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz fall in?

The Eagles' decision to trade Zach Ertz last week might have exposed two starting-caliber tight ends to the Fantasy pool, because neither he nor Dallas Goedert were really must-start players playing alongside each other. However, Goedert now moves way up the rankings to No. 5 for me, while Ertz is in the top 12 -- though Goedert does still need to be cleared from the COVID list, while I have questions about how Ertz will find targets in such a crowded Cardinals passing game.
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles Trade Candidates Ft. Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox & Jalen Reagor Before The Trade Deadline

Philadelphia Eagles trade candidates takes a look at 5 internal candidates the Eagles could trade away before the upcoming 2021 NFL Trade Deadline on November 2nd. Eagles star tight end Zach Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this past week. Rumors suggest Ertz might not be the last guy moved. Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox and Miles Sanders could all be on the trading block as well. Eagles Now host Thomas Mott breaks down the top 5 most likely trade candidates on today’s video. THANK YOU TO ALL OUR NEW SUBSCRIBERS. Hit the red button and join the party if you haven’t already!
NFL
NBC Sports

Derek Barnett, Dallas Goedert projected to miss practice

Derek Barnett and Dallas Goedert would have been absent Monday if the Eagles had a full practice, according to their official projected injury report. With the short week, the Eagles had a walkthrough Monday instead of a full practice. In those instances, the injury report is an estimation of what the team believes would have been the case in a full practice.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Eagles Trade Rumors: Teams Calling PHI with Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert Interest

The Philadelphia Eagles have been fielding interest in tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer. Glazer reported that "several teams" have reached out to Philadelphia about the two pass-catchers, and he speculated a trade could come as early as this week. Jay Glazer @JayGlazer.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Rob Gronkowski, Michael Thomas, Dallas Goedert, more affecting Week 7 rankings

Pass-catchers Rob Gronkowski, Michael Thomas, Dallas Goedert, Jerry Jeudy, Kenny Golladay, and Curtis Samuel could all play in Week 7, and while it's unlikely all will, fantasy football owners are undoubtedly curious about their statuses. Week 7 rankings will also be affected whether they play or not, so let's get into the latest round of injury updates.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Zach Ertz: Top tight end in Goedert's absence

Ertz will serve as the Eagles' clear top tight end in Thursday's game against the Buccaneers with Dallas Goedert (illness) still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Goedert tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, leaving him little time to clear the necessary protocols and be...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy