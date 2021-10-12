CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Mark Harmon exits hit series 'NCIS' after 18 seasons: 'I'm not going back'

By Savannah Neal
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7xMH_0cOt4pbe00
Photo credit Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

It's the end of an era. Mark Harmon, 70, is bidding farewell to his longstanding lead detective role on the hit CBS series "NCIS."

Harmon has starred on "NCIS" as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs' since the show premiered in 2003.

Monday night’s episode was the star's final moments on the detective/crime series, reports People. In that episode — the fourth of its 19th season – Hamon’s character made the decision to turn in his badge and stay in Alaska indefinitely after solving a case.

"I'm not going back, Tim," he said to Special Agent Timothy McGee, played by cast member Sean Murray, while the two were fishing. "I'm not going back home."

The monumental scene continued with Gibbs telling McGee that he "could not have hoped for anyone better" to work with for his 18 years on the job. The two then shared an emotional hug.

Steve Binder, showrunner and the executive producer of the series, shared some warm words regarding Harmon's departure.

"As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show. Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go,” he said in a statement, according to People.

Binder also hinted that it may not be the last that fans of the show might see of Gibbs.

"So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years…never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out," Binder said.

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline last month, "Mark's always been part of the show, Mark's always going to be part of the show. "In terms of his on-air appearances, we're just going to have to see how it plays out going forward."

In May, the show also saw the departure of another main character: Emily Wickersham, who played Ellie Bishop on the show since 2013. “Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been,” she said on Instagram. She added, “I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later.”

Lights, camera, action! Get the latest updates on movie and television from The Reel Buzz on Audacy.

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

NCIS star Michael Weatherly sparks mass fan reaction with latest post

NCIS star Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans with his latest post. Taking to Twitter this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of himself and co-star Cote de Pablo from the set of the naval drama - and fans were all saying the same thing in the replies!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'NCIS': How Gibbs Got His Boat out of the Basement

When NCIS returned Monday night with an all-new episode of Season 19, it finally solved one of the longest-running mysteries in the show's history. For nearly two decades now, fans of the CBS police procedural series have questioned and theorized over one baffling sticking point: How did Mark Harmon's Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs get his boat out of the basement? It turns out, the answer is pretty simple.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Mark Harmon's Behind-The-Scenes Feud On NCIS

"NCIS" has long been one of the most popular shows on TV, making Mark Harmon one of the most popular TV stars to boot. The Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor, better known just as Gibbs, has thrilled fans on the long-running CBS crime drama since 2003, but it sounds like fans could be seeing a little less of him as Gibbs' story continues on.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Wickersham
Person
Kelly Kahl
Person
Mark Harmon
Decider

Why is Mark Harmon Leaving ‘NCIS’?

On Monday night’s episode of NCIS, actor Mark Harmon left the CBS show after 18 seasons. Yes, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs is leaving NCIS. In the episode, Gibbs and Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) solved the case of a wealthy CEO hiring a contract killer to murder those who were opposed to opening a copper mine in Alaska. By the end of the episode, Gibbs decided to stay in Alaska indefinitely.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Special Agent#Cbs Entertainment
Outsider.com

Here’s How ‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Are Performing in TV Ratings Week After Major Season Debuts

September is proving to be a pretty spectacular month for TV premieres. Fans finally got reunited with some of their favorite TV shows during their fall debuts. Some shows that made an epic return include “NCIS,” “NCIS: Hawai’i,” “FBI,” “The Voice,” “Dancing With the Stars,” “9-1-1,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Chicago Fire.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Declare They Will No Longer Watch the Show After Seeing the Way Mark Harmon Left

NCIS fans, Leroy Jethro Gibbs is moving on to the next chapter of his life and he’s not taking us with him. Since the premiere of season 19 in mid-September, folks have been on the edge of their seats. While the hit CBS drama is full of adrenaline-pumping action, many fans were awaiting the unfortunate news that Gibbs, played by actor Mark Harmon, was leaving. But now, that it’s come to fruition, viewers aren’t sure what to do with themselves.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How NCIS Said Goodbye To Another Character Who Was Important To Gibbs

Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of NCIS Season 19, called "Nearly Departed." Despite reports that NCIS would feature much less of Mark Harmon as Gibbs in Season 19, he was at the center of the action of "Nearly Departed," but ultimately had to say goodbye to another person who had become important to him. The team honed in on the serial killer who blew up Gibbs' boat and took a lot of lives, bringing in Pam Dawber's Marcie in the process. By the end of the hour, Marcie bowed out of the action in a way that pretty definitively means no more working with Gibbs... for now.
TV SERIES
Audacy

Audacy

41K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy