Venom 2: scene from The Matrix 4 appeared in Let there be Carnage | Movies and series

If a new Marvel movie comes out and Kevin Smith doesn't sound off on it, did it even really get released? Speaking on the latest FatMan Beyond LIVE, Smith opened up about having seen Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the new film from Sony Pictures with Tom Hardy's Lethal Protector. In large part Smith praised the film for its brisk pacing and short run time, but was quick to point out that perhaps the title was a hair misleading if you took the final word at its traditional meaning. In short, he noted: "Did you like Venom? Well boy, I can't say that you're necessarily going to enjoy this much more. They take the concept, everything that you thought was fun about it and kind of 'let's do it again but shorter! And bring Carnage into it!'

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO