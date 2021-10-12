CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venom 2: scene from The Matrix 4 appeared in Let there be Carnage | Movies and series

By Hasan Sheikh
codelist.biz
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenom 2 is already a reality in multiple movie theaters around the world. The sequel has Eddie Brock and his symbiote in a battle with a familiar foe, and many fans have been satisfied with this new installment. However, and although the post-credit scene left fans of the MCU shocked, there is one detail in particular that went unnoticed: the movie starring Tom Hardy showed a scene from The Matrix 4.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Matrix#Police#Resurrections
