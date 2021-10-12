Whistleblower Frances Haugen to appear before Facebook oversight board
Oct. 12 (UPI) — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen will meet with the company’s independent oversight board in the coming weeks, its members announced Monday. In a statement, the Facebook Oversight Board said it invited Haugen to speak before the panel after she made “serious claims” about the company, including testifying before the Senate that it has long known about misinformation and hate speech on the platform and negative impacts on young users.gephardtdaily.com
