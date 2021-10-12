CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whistleblower Frances Haugen to appear before Facebook oversight board

By United Press International
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOct. 12 (UPI) — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen will meet with the company’s independent oversight board in the coming weeks, its members announced Monday. In a statement, the Facebook Oversight Board said it invited Haugen to speak before the panel after she made “serious claims” about the company, including testifying before the Senate that it has long known about misinformation and hate speech on the platform and negative impacts on young users.

AFP

Facebook to pay $14 mn in US worker discrimination suit

Facebook has agreed to pay up to $14 million to settle a US government lawsuit accusing the tech giant of favoring immigrant applicants for thousands of high-paying jobs, authorities announced Tuesday. Under the Department of Justice settlement, Facebook will pay $4.75 million to the United States, and up to $9.5 million to eligible people impacted by the company's alleged discrimination.
The Guardian

First Thing: Trump files lawsuit to keep Capitol riot documents secret

Donald Trump has sought to block the release of documents related to the Capitol attack on 6 January to a House committee investigating the incident, challenging Joe Biden’s initial decision to waive executive privilege. In a federal lawsuit, the former president said the committee’s request in August was “almost limitless...
MarketWatch

DC AG adds Zuckerberg as defendant in lawsuit against Facebook

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine on Wednesday said he has added embattled Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg as defendant in a 2018 lawsuit related to Cambridge Analytica and Facebook's failure to protect user data. Racine is the first regulator to attempt to hold the company's co-founder personally responsible. "Allowing third-party apps like Cambridge Analytica to access user data was Mark Zuckerberg's brainchild," Racine tweeted. "Adding him to our lawsuit is unquestionably warranted and should send a message that corporate leaders will be held accountable for their actions." A Facebook spokesperson called the allegations "as meritless today as they were more than three years ago, when the District filed its complaint. We will continue to defend ourselves vigorously and focus on the facts." Facebook shares are flat in early-afternoon trading Wednesday. For they year, they are up 25%. The broader S&P 500 index is up 21% in 2021.
The Independent

Senator asks Facebook CEO to testify on Instagram and kids

The senator leading a probe of Facebook’s Instagram and its impact on young people is asking Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before the panel that has heard far-reaching criticisms from a former employee of the company.Sen. Richard Blumenthal D-Conn., who heads the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, called in a sharply worded letter Wednesday for the Facebook founder to testify on Instagram’s effects on children.“Parents across America are deeply disturbed by ongoing reports that Facebook knows that Instagram can cause destructive and lasting harms to many teens and children, especially to their mental health and wellbeing,”...
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
CrimeOnline

Brian Laundrie Parents Go on Extended Errand Run, Including 2 AT&T Stores Where SIM Cards Are Sold

Brian Laundrie’s parents went out on an extended errand outing on Tuesday, stopping by two AT&T stores, Walmart, and a FedEx store. Fox News reports that it was the longest outing Chris and Roberta Laundrie have taken since the disappearance of their son, 23-year-old Laundrie. The couple bought bottled water and a number of other items. Afterward, they headed to a bank, followed by a trip to a closed AT&T store, prompting them to drive to an open AT&T store in Sarasota.
POLITICO

Merrick Garland’s Steve Bannon problem

HOUSE CALL — The House Jan. 6 committee voted tonight to hold Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former chief strategist in the White House, in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the committee’s multiple requests for his testimony. The question will next be posed to the full House, which is expected to hold Bannon in contempt on Thursday. Then it will be in the hands of the Department of Justice. That’s where things get murky.
Fox News

Paris Hilton calls on Biden, Congress to take action against the 'troubled teen industry'

Paris Hilton is calling on President Biden and Congress to take action against the "troubled teen industry." Hilton has become an advocate for youths who are placed in congregate-care facilities by either their parents or their state’s government after previously coming forward with her own story of abuse and trauma as a misbehaving teen in the documentary "This Is Paris."
