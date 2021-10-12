CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Italian Burglar Says He Was Inspired by Hit Netflix Series 'Lupin' to Rob Church

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago

A would-be thief in Italy cited the global smash hit Netflix series Lupin as the inspiration for his alleged crime.

Police in Monza, a town just outside of Milan in Northern Italy, arrested the man on Saturday night after his attempted robbery of a church oratory, The Guardian reported.

The man, who has not been identified publicly, donned a leather jacket as part of his attempt to emulate Netflix's gentleman thief and allegedly tried to make off with an orange soft drink and around 21 euros (or about $24) from the oratory's till.

The man reportedly explained to police that he had studied the actions and techniques of Lupin 's main character Assane Diop, played by French actor Omar Sy, in preparation for his small-scale heist.

Once at the church, the man waited for the bells to ring so as to muffle the noise of him smashing through the oratory's glass door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXqJw_0cOt2Adx00

This broken glass would end up derailing the man's scheme. Due to a serious injury sustained while breaking the door, the man was forced to call for help. At first, he reportedly lied to authorities and made up a story about being attacked by a band of three robbers. Following this, however, he began to cry, explained what really happened, and made the connection to Lupin .

The Guardian also reported that the man may have robbed the same church a few years ago.

A French-language production, Lupin premiered on Netflix in January with a second season dropping in June. With 76 million views worldwide in its first month, the first season of Lupin became Netflix's most successful foreign-language original series and one of its biggest overall in any language. Its viewership numbers tied with the first season of The Witcher and bested other mega-hits like The Queen's Gambit , Tiger King , Stranger Things season 3, and another foreign language smash, Money Heist . In the wake of its success, the series has been renewed for a third season.

The story follows Diop, the French son of a Senegalese immigrant, who is inspired to pursue thievery by the classic literary character Arsène Lupin . Lupin was created by author Maurice Leblanc in 1905 and has appeared in 17 novels and 39 novellas over the decades.

In January, a group of thieves in Milan found more success than the Lupin -inspired man in carrying out robberies against several notable public figures before they were arrested. Dubbed the "acrobat thieves," the group monitored the movement and schedules of various celebrities and influencers in Milan on social media and used that information to plan their robberies, scaling apartment buildings and making off with thousands of euros worth of items.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

'Lupin' star Omar Sy signs film deal with Netflix

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Lupin star Omar Sy has signed a multi-year film deal with Netflix. Netflix confirmed Tuesday that Sy, 43, will star in and executive produce in new original feature films. Sy will develop the projects through his Paris and Los Angeles-based production company, reported Variety. "I have...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Thief inspired by French Netflix show Lupin robs oratory near Milan

A man told police he was mimicking the style of the suave master thief in the French TV series Lupin when he attempted to rob the bar of a church oratory in northern Italy. Donning a leather jacket, similar to the one worn by the protagonist of the Netflix show, the 21-year-old, who has not been named, said he waited for the church bells to ring so as to muffle the sound of him smashing through the glass door of the oratory’s bar on Saturday night.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Italian Man Tries but Fails to Pull Off ‘Lupin’-Inspired Heist

A 21-year-old man who was picked up by police in Italy after he allegedly tried to rob a church oratory’s bar told investigators he was just trying to imitate the protagonist of the hit Netflix series Lupin. Rather than resembling the skilled thief at the center of the series, however, the man made an epic mess and ultimately broke down and cried when pressed by investigators, the Guardian reports. While he said he’d closely studied the techniques used by the character Assane Diop to pull off breathtaking heists, the man reportedly managed to steal only a bottle of fizzy orange drink and about $25 from the church oratory’s bar in the northern Italian town of Monza.
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Sy
Person
Maurice Leblanc
indybay.org

The woman who mysteriously got to the island in the middle of the sea was identified

"Croatian police have identified a woman who, under mysterious circumstances, ended up on a rocky island in the middle of the sea. Writes about this Daily Record. An unidentified woman, who had previously been spotted in a rocky, inaccessible bay on the island of Krk, turned out to be a citizen of Slovakia. Information about 57-year-old Daniela Adamcova, according to the publication, came from the United States, where Adamtsova lived until 2015, before moving to Ireland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Inspiration#Italian#Monza#French#Guardian
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé Shares the Gorgeous Pics JAY-Z Took of Her in Italy

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are living La Vita Bella in Italy. The couple has been enjoying a luxurious vacation in the European country and on Tuesday, Bey took to Instagram to share some photos her husband took of her while out in Venice. In the pics, the 40-year-old singer is wearing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Bartender secretly films customer harassing her at work

A bartender filmed herself being harassed by a male customer during her shift - to show just how. TikTok user Kayla Governor (@kaylagovernor) posted the video with the caption, “In case anyone was wondering what women have to deal with while bartending” last week. Since then, the TikTok has garnered over 435,000 views and 34,000 likes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

Ex-BMF Leader JBo Drags Rapper Bleu DaVinci For 50 Cent Threats

50 Cent’s latest STARZ television series, Black Mafia Family, is in full swing, but some former members of the drug trafficking and money laundering empire aren’t that excited about it. Rapper Bleu DaVinci, who was the sole artist on the BMF Entertainment label in the early 2000s, warned 50 Cent...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Big Daddy Kane's wife, Shawnette? Meet the Hardy family

American rapper Big Daddy Kane is trending after his Verzuz battle against KRS-One featured insane guest appearances and a popular hip-hop playlist. Get to know the veteran artist and discover his net worth after years of rap-battling success. Find out more about Kane’s wife, Shawnette Hardy, as we explore the Hardy family on Instagram.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vice

‘I Lost Everything Partying’ – What Drug Dealers Really Worry About

Popular mythology suggests drug dealers reside in sprawling Miami chateaus or New Jersey strip clubs, indulging a life of vice and earthly pleasures before meeting their destiny in a hail of lead. The reality is rather different: In 2021, a drug dealer is as likely to be a 12-year-old child at the end of a county line as a smooth-talking gangster in a velour tracksuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TVShowsAce

Justin Duggar & Claire Spivey’s Big News LEAKED By Her Mom, Hilary

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey have a big life announcement to make to fans, but they didn’t share it themselves yet. Before Justin and Claire had an opportunity to post on social media about this next step in their lives together, it was leaked by a relative. It’s unclear if Hilary Spivey, Claire’s mother, had the couple’s permission to show fans what’s coming next. But she did it anyway, so the news is officially leaked.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
606K+
Followers
65K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy