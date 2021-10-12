CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

If You Smoke Pot You’re More Likely To Get Breakthrough COVID In New Jersey

By Shannon Holly
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So we are learning more and more about COVID as we pay attention to long term trends and this bit of news should stress pot heads out but you're probably too relaxed for that to be the case. I'll share the findings with you anyway... Listen to Shannon Holly mornings...

wobm.com

Comments / 8

Related
wtoc.com

If you’re getting a COVID-19 booster, watch for these side effects

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it comes to getting COVID booster shots, doctors say most of the reported symptoms are similar to the ones you got during your second dose. But there are side effects that doctors want you to be on the lookout for, especially women. If you’re fully...
AUGUSTA, GA
wsau.com

Aspirus Doctor Says Don’t Let Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases Keep You from Getting Vaccinated

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A doctor with Aspirus Health is hoping residents don’t let news of breakthrough COVID-19 cases keep them from getting vaccinated or a booster shot. Senior System Physician Executive of Specialty Care Michael Walters says no vaccine is perfect. “It’s just really part of how our bodies work and how the vaccines work,” said Dr. Walters. “The intent of the vaccinations is not to prevent you from getting the disease, it’s to prevent serious infection, hospitalization and death.”
WAUSAU, WI
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNBC

Fired for refusing a Covid vaccine? You likely can’t get unemployment benefits

Businesses are increasingly requiring their workers to get a Covid-19 vaccine as a condition of employment. Employers like ChristianaCare, Northwell Health, Novant Health, UCHealth System and United Airlines have fired (or are poised to fire) hundreds of unvaccinated workers. Kaiser Permanente placed more than 2,200 on unpaid leave. Such workers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS New York

Eligible New Jersey Residents Urged To Get COVID Booster Shot

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey health officials are encouraging those who are eligible to get a booster vaccine. With the Delta variant still so prevalent, doctors say that added dose is an important extra layer of protection. As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, breakthrough COVID cases in New Jersey make up less than 1% of all infections, but there’s no doubt vaccine protection decreases around the six-month mark. Dr. Shereef Elnahal says his staff at University Hospital in Newark has been making sure patients know when they can get their booster. “We’re not seeing nearly as much demand as we had planned for and...
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Why do some COVID victims die if they’ve been vaccinated?

Former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell, who was battling blood cancer, died Monday from COVID complications even though he was fully vaccinated. The 84-year-old's death has left some New Jerseyans with questions about the efficacy of the vaccines. During a coronavirus...
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Medical Marijuana#Alcohol#Point
EatThis

The #1 Reason to Smoke Medical Marijuana, Say Doctors

America has experienced a sea change in attitudes toward legalized marjiuana. Recent surveys have found that 94% of Americans support legalizing medical marijuana, along with more than half of doctors. And there's a very good reason why. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
HuffingtonPost

If You're Eligible For A COVID Booster Shot Right Now, Should You Get It?

If you’re still confused about who should get coronavirus booster shots and when, no one would blame you. First, federal regulators squabbled about who should be eligible. Then, once they agreed, they put out guidelines with some pretty subtle differences about who “should” get a shot versus who “may” get one.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
92.7 WOBM

New data shows much higher COVID risks for the unvaccinated in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy continues to use numbers to urge the unvaccinated to roll their sleeves up as the state nears almost six million people who are fully vaccinated. During the latest coronavirus update in Trenton on Monday, Murphy announced preliminary data from the most recent week available on the number of COVID-19 positive breakthrough cases. A breakthrough case is when someone fully vaccinated tests positive for COVID.
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

COVID metrics keep falling in NJ…now what?

Vaccination rates are up and the number of COVID cases in New Jersey continue to fall, so what's next as we head into the Autumn season?. Many of the key COVID indicators tracked by the CDC and New Jersey Department of Health are falling to levels not seen since the beginning of August. The 7 day weekly average of new positive COVID tests has dropped by more than 30%. Hospitalizations are just above 800. The rate of transmission has also fallen to .93. Anything below 1.0 indicates the outbreak is shrinking, not expanding.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WXIA 11 Alive

VERIFY: Will antibodies tell you if you're protected from COVID-19?

ATLANTA — Many questions and claims about antibodies are circulating online. If you have antibodies, with or without a vaccine, are you protected from catching the virus?. 11Alive's Verify team went to the experts to bring you answers. THE QUESTION. Will antibodies tell you if you're protected from COVID-19? OUR...
ATLANTA, GA
92.7 WOBM

NJ hospitals fire hundreds of unvaccinated workers

New Jersey hospitals have severed the employment of hundreds of workers who have refused to get inoculated against COVID-19. All employees of RWJ/Barnabas and Virtua Health had to show proof of vaccination status last Friday. On Monday, both hospital groups announced hundreds of workers had either been fired or quit after refusing to get vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy