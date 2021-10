BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer from Annapolis will remain in custody while awaiting trial on espionage charges, but a federal judge has yet to determine if that should be the case for his wife. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana, 45, pleaded not guilty Wednesday when they were arraigned in a West Virginia federal court on a three-count indictment charging them with selling classified data to someone they thought was a foreign intelligence officer but was in fact an undercover FBI agent. The couple was arrested earlier this month following an FBI sting operation. Authorities say over the...

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO