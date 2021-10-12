The Beatrice Opens in Downtown Providence

Paolino Properties has today announced the grand opening of The Beatrice, a new 47-room boutique hotel located in the bustling historic district of downtown Providence, Rhode Island. Situated in the iconic 1887 Exchange Building, The Beatrice is the first boutique hotel to open in Providence in nearly a decade, introducing a destination for today's sophisticated traveler and an upscale gathering place for locals with the debut of the world-class Bellini restaurant by Ignazio Cipriani and an exclusive private rooftop club for members and hotel guests.