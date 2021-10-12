William Petras III chosen for William J. Pomfret Veteran Community Service Award
MIDDLETOWN — The Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce has selected William F. “Skip” Petras III for its 2021 William J. Pomfret Veteran Community Service Award. This honor is presented annually to a veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces in recognition of his or her distinguished service to the citizens of Connecticut and selfless commitment to public service, according to a press release.www.middletownpress.com
