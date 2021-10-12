CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Worth Every Penny: Texas A&M Fined $100K for Storming the Field After Beating Alabama

By Chris Haney
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0flmYE_0cOt0rEG00

The SEC fined the Texas A&M Aggies a whopping $100,000 after their fans stormed the field on Saturday. Yet after their upset victory against No. 1 Alabama, it’s safe to assume the university will gladly cough up the huge fine.

There’s a long-running tradition of taking the field after a big win in college sports. For years, students have led home crowds storming their football fields or basketball courts to celebrate upset victories. It typically happens in rivalry games where one team is ranked much higher than their opponent, or in any case of a No. 1 team being upset.

However, in recent years, the tradition has been discouraged and taken very seriously by conferences across the nation. That’s why on Monday the Southeastern Conference dished out a $100,000 fine to Texas A&M for their fans’ actions on Saturday. The fine was handed down for the violation of fans entering the field of play.

The unranked Aggies pulled off the upset win at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas over the weekend. The team led for most of the game, but Bama came storming back late. But Texas A&M kicker Seth Small converted a 28-yard field goal that sealed his team’s 41-38 win over the No.1-ranked Crimson Tide as time expired.

As the football went through the uprights and the refs signaled that the field goal attempt was good, the fans immediately poured onto the field. Kyle Field had its second largest crowd in school history, so a mass celebration on the turf ensued. Since the stadium has a capacity of more than 102,000 ticket holders, good luck containing that many excited fans.

Texas A&M Hit With Doubled Fine for Second Offense in Three Years

This isn’t the first time the SEC has fined Texas A&M for fans running onto the field. In 2018, the Aggies upset No. 7 LSU in a wild game that took seven overtimes to decide the winner.

According to SEC league rules, the fine pertains to their “access to competition area policy,” which does not allow fans on the field. In fact, the policy only allows certain people on the field. Obviously the players, coaches, and game officials are allowed on the turf. Further, the policy allows “support personnel and properly credentialed individuals” to have access to competition areas as well.

The policy is in place to protect the safety of “participants and spectators alike,” according to the SEC rule. Additionally, the league holds each school responsible for implementing procedures that ensure the rule’s compliance at home games.

When Texas A&M fans stormed the field after beating LSU three years ago, the SEC fined the university $50,000. The SEC also informed the school that future violations would double the fine. Hence the $100,000 fine for this weekend’s on-field celebrations. If Aggies fans take the field again after another big win, A&M will be forced to pay $250,000 in fines. The SEC uses the money accumulated from fines for post-graduate scholarship funds.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Aaron Rodgers: ‘I’m Not Part of this Woke Cancel Culture’

Aaron Rodgers taunted the crowd at Soldier Field Sunday. Deleting the expletives, he basically told the Chicago Bears fans in the end zone “I still own you.”. And, he does own the Bears after the 24-14 victory. Sunday’s win was his 22nd over Chicago, with only five losses scattered throughout 14 seasons as a starter.
NFL
Outsider.com

This ‘One of One’ $200M Texas Ranch Might Be the Premier Property in the US

This $200 million Texas Ranch might be the premier property in the US right now. The near 80,000-acre property in West Texas has a deep history along with that price tag. The ranch is called the Truck Turkey Ranch and is near the panhandle of the state. Icon Global Group announced last month that the family that’s owned the ranch for almost 120 years has decided to sell the property. The ranch was founded in the 1870s.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
College Station, TX
Football
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio’s Online Response to Last Night’s Final Jeopardy Question Was Incredible

Former “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio has gone back to his role as a private citizen with his record run now over. Amodio gave us several thrilling moments during his record winning streak, which came to an end last week. The now “Jeopardy!” legend won 38 straight episodes, the second most ever consecutive wins. With the streak, he passed fellow legendary “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer in the record books. Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler won 32 straight matches in 2019. He ranks behind only Ken Jennings in the game show’s record books.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Icon Ken Jennings Is Seeing Matt Amodio Everywhere After His Impressive Run

Former “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings is largely considered the greatest game show contestant of all time. In fact, Jennings won a special edition of “Jeopardy!” just last to earn “GOAT” status among the show’s best. He dispatched James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter in the 2020 “Greatest of All Time” matchup to claim the status. His historic run on “Jeopardy!” began in 2004, when he rewrote the game show record books. Jennings rattled off 74 straight victories before his winning streak came to an end. He won well over $2 million during his initial run on the show. As if that weren’t enough, he’s come back to the show to claim even more titles and win more cash. All told, “Jeopardy!” has made Ken Jennings a rich man as he’s won more than $4 million via his game show triumphs. Oh yeah…and he’s also now co-hosting the show that made him a millionaire.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#American Football#Sec#Texas A M Hit#Lsu
Outsider.com

Michael Strahan Gives Hilarious Play-By-Play of How ‘Treats’ with His Dog Works

When it comes to the football field, there isn’t much that NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan has not done. One of the greatest defensive players of all time, Michael Strahan’s list of accomplishments is second to none. His story is well known to football fans around the world, making him one of the most recognizable athletes. After playing football for only a short while in high school, Michael Strahan would accept a scholarship offer to attend Texas Southern University. He rewrote the record books at the small African American university, registering 41.5 sacks during his time at TSU. It was on to the NFL after his collegiate playing days came to an end and he was drafted by the New York Giants in 1992. He would also go on to become one of the best defensive ends to ever step on a football field. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2013, where the bust of his face will live forever.
NFL
Outsider.com

Aerial Circus Equipment Collapses During South Carolina State Fair, Narrowly Missing Spectators

Experts call the “Wheel of Death” one of the most dangerous acrobatic acts there is. Less commonly referred to as the “Space Wheel,” the apparatus looks like a giant dumbbell with hamster wheels at both ends. The whole thing rotates, as do the hamster wheels. Acrobats perform their trick from either or both ends. While it’s been featured all over the world, the attraction recently found itself part of the South Carolina State Fair’s happenings.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
Outsider.com

WWE Icon ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan Rushed to Hospital for Emergency Surgery

In a sad turn of events, legendary pro wrestler “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan is in the hospital and having an emergency procedure. The news was announced by Duggan’s wife, Debra, who took to social media to keep family, friends and fans updated. In her post, Duggan is bedridden at a hospital. She provides a bit of context with her caption, but not much.
WWE
Outsider.com

Jon Nite: 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriter

Jon Nite has penned more than a dozen No. 1 hits, including chart-toppers by Keith Urban (“Break On Me”), Darius Rucker (“If I Told You”), Cole Swindell (“Break Up in the End”), Luke Bryan (“What She Wants Tonight”), and more. In addition, Jon is one of the tunesmiths behind Gabby...
AMARILLO, TX
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

260K+
Followers
25K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy