CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lego says it will work to rid its toys of harmful gender bias

By Rachel Treisman
WEKU
WEKU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbhCt_0cOt0iWx00
A wall of Lego minifigures is encased inside the lobby of the Legoland Hotel in Goshen, N.Y. on Aug. 6. The Danish company is pledging to remove harmful stereotypes from its products and marketing. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPq1Q_0cOt0iWx00

The Lego Group hopes its iconic blocks can help build not just trains and houses, but a more inclusive society.

The Danish toy company announced Monday that it will work to remove gender stereotypes from its products and marketing, citing the results of a worldwide survey that found general attitudes toward kids' play and creative careers remain "unequal and restrictive."

"The benefits of creative play such as building confidence, creativity and communication skills are felt by all children and yet we still experience age-old stereotypes that label activities as only being suitable for one specific gender," Julia Goldin, Lego's chief marketing officer, said in a statement, adding, "At the LEGO Group we know we have a role to play in putting this right."

Lego partnered with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media — a research organization that advocates for equal representation of women — to explore whether parents and kids see creativity as gendered. It surveyed nearly 7,000 people in seven countries and released its findings to coincide with the United Nations' International Day of the Girl.

The survey's stark findings on gender stereotypes

Lego said the survey "tested for implicit bias in how parents define creativity differently for their sons and their daughters." In it, parents of kids between the ages of 6 and 14 completed the first half of the survey, then passed it off to their children.

The company noted that its findings are based solely on daughters and sons, because no children identified as gender-nonconforming in any of the seven countries surveyed: the United States, China, Japan, Poland, Russia, the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom.

In summing up the study, Lego says that "girls are ready for the world but society isn't quite ready to support their growth through play," pointing to gender biases against its own products. For instance, 76% of parents said they would encourage their sons to play with Legos, compared with 24% who would recommend Legos to their daughters.

"New research commissioned by the LEGO Group reveals that girls today feel increasingly confident to engage in all types of play and creative activities, but remain held back by society's ingrained gender stereotypes as they grow older," it said.

Other takeaways from the study include:

  • Girls feel less restrained by typical gender biases than boys when it comes to creative play. Some 74% of boys, and 62% of girls, expressed belief that some activities are meant just for girls while others are meant for boys.
  • Girls are also more open to different kinds of creative play than what their parents and society typically encourage, with 82% of girls believing it's OK for girls to play football and boys to do ballet — compared with 71% of boys.
  • Boys also face prejudice when it comes to playing with toys traditionally perceived as feminine. The survey found that 71% of boys say they worry about being made fun of if they play with a toy typically associated with the other gender, but just 42% of girls do.
  • Parents are almost five times as likely to encourage girls (over boys) to engage in activities like dance and dressing up and are more than three times as likely to do the same for cooking and baking. On the other hand, they're almost four times as likely to encourage boys to engage in sports and more than twice as likely to do the same with coding toys.

Researchers say these gender stereotypes impact children's creative development and, in the longer term, their potential career paths. Parents are six times as likely to think of scientists as men rather than women and are more than eight times as likely to think of engineers as men rather than women, according to the Geena Davis Institute.

The building blocks of Lego's plan

Lego has pledged to collaborate with the Geena Davis Institute and UNICEF to remove gender biases and harmful stereotypes from its products and marketing.

It also published a 10-step guide for inspiring inclusive creative play and is releasing short films to highlight inspiring and entrepreneurial girls as part of a new "Ready for Girls" campaign.

A spokesperson told NPR over email that the survey reinforces longtime company priorities, noting for instance that customers have not been able to search for products by gender online or in Lego stores for years. Instead, they can choose from categories like age, theme, interest and price range.

The company would not elaborate on whether it is planning any changes to specific toys or marketing campaigns. But the spokesperson highlighted some of Lego's ongoing efforts, like testing all product franchises with both boys and girls and publicly spotlighting strong male and female role models in interviews and at events.

A growing push for gender-neutral kids' toys

Lego's efforts are part of a growing trend to make childhood toys more inclusive. In fact, the company's announcement came just days after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation requiring large retailers to have nongendered toy sections beginning in 2024.

The law won't prohibit department stores from having boys and girls sections, but it requires them to maintain a "reasonable selection" of children's toys and items in a gender-neutral section. Stores that don't comply would face a fine of up to $250 on their first offense and up to $500 for their second.

Supporters of the law say it will help increase freedom of expression for children and parents, and they note that products marketed to girls often cost more. Conservative critics say the state should not interfere with business owners' freedom to market their products.

Comments / 4

Related
12tomatoes.com

LEGO Is Pushing To Eliminate Gender Stereotypes Surrounding Its Toys

The topic of gender has been a forefront issue in recent years. From gender identity to gender roles, there has been a lot of debate and a lot of changes occurring – one such change being the effort to tackle gender bias amongst toys. Many believe that toys shouldn’t have a gender, given that they’re geared towards fun.
SOCIETY
TheConversationCanada

Why elections matter: National child-care plan could create workplace gender equality

Canada’s progress on gender equality in economic participation and opportunity has stalled since 2006, when the World Economic Forum started measuring it. In fact, it has reversed while other countries have surged ahead. Gender inequality in Canadian workplaces is most pronounced in leadership. Women comprise 15 per cent of small- and medium-sized enterprise owners and four per cent of CEOs; only 15 per cent of businesses have three or more women on their boards. Michaele Ferguson, a professor at the University of Colorado at Boulder, argues that the absence of women in power positions amounts to a “systematic exclusion of...
ELECTIONS
KFOR

Facebook to hire 10,000 in EU to build ‘metaverse’ platform

Facebook said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually but could raise concerns about privacy and the social platform gaining more control over people's online lives.
INTERNET
WIS-TV

Lego plans to remove gender stereotypes from toys

(CNN) - Lego announced it is working to remove gender stereotypes from its toys. The decision comes after research commissioned by the Lego Group and carried out by the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. Almost 7,000 parents and children worldwide were surveyed. The study showed 42% of girls...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Lego has the right idea in removing gender bias – there’s no such thing as ‘girl’ and ‘boy’ toys

The first time my daughter ever had a “playdate”, it was with a little boy in her Reception class at school. I went along too, but while having a perfectly pleasant cup of tea, noticed something unusual. The other parent, as new to playdates as I was, appeared visibly flustered by the devastation of Lego on the floor. “I’ll have to hunt around in the loft,” she apologised. “To see if I have any girls’ toys.”Automatically, I glanced over at our children, who were playing perfectly happily together (by taking it in turns to hurtle themselves over the back...
SOCIETY
Distractify

Lego Will Remove Gender Bias From Products in an Attempt to Become Gender-Neutral

Dolls are for girls and trucks are for boys, right? It's just the way things are, or at least how they used to be. For so long, toy aisles were blatantly separated by gender. Easy-Bake Ovens and pink-packaged dolls featuring photos of little girls playing took up space in one aisle, while blue and fiery orange monster trucks and toy guns for the rowdy boys occupied another. Thankfully, this is slowly changing.
BUSINESS
MadameNoire

LEGO Vows To Make Non-Gender Conforming Products To Address ‘Gender Bias And Harmful Stereotypes’

Moving forward, LEGO says it’s committed to making all its products and marketing “accessible to all and free of gender bias and harmful stereotypes.”. More specifically, the Danish toy company emphasized wanting the act of play to be “more inclusive” to ensure “children’s creative ambitions – both now in the future – are not limited by gender stereotypes.” The brand further shared that it plans to “work closely with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and UNICEF” to ensure LEGO reaches its newly set goals.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
InsideHook

Lego Announces Forthcoming Removal of “Gender Bias and Harmful Stereotypes”

Can the toys you play with growing up have a significant impact on the person you become later in life? New research indicates that this is, in fact, the case. Earlier this year, science journalist Melissa Hogenboom expounded on that subject for the BBC. “Blocks encourage building whereas dolls can encourage perspective taking and caregiving,” Hogenboom wrote. “A range of play experiences is clearly important.”
BUSINESS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

LEGO, California making toys more gender neutral

(WTVO) — LEGO and California are making efforts to remove perceived gender biases from toys. LEGO announced on Monday that it will work to remove gender stereotypes from its products after a global survey they conducted showed that attitudes to play remained unequal and restrictive, according to The Guardian. The researchers found that while girls […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Lego Will Remove Gender Bias After Recent Studies

Lego has stated that it will try to eliminate gender stereotypes from its toys, after the findings of a global survey commissioned by the firm, which revealed that views toward play and future jobs are still uneven and limiting. Researchers discovered that whereas females were getting more confident and eager...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Stereotypes#Gender Bias#The Lego Group#Danish
The Independent

Lego pledges to eradicate gender bias from toys after results of child study

Lego has pledged to make its toys free from gender bias after global research it commissioned found children remain held back by embedded gender stereotypes. The new study surveyed nearly 7,000 parents and children aged 6-14 in the UK, US, China, Japan, Poland, Czech Republic and Russia. Researchers found that while girls were growing in confidence and eager to explore a wide range of activities, the same was not true of boys. It found that 71 per cent of boys feared they would be made fun of if they played with what they described as “girls’ toys”, a concern shared...
SOCIETY
TheConversationAU

Facebook wants AI to find your keys and understand your conversations

Facebook has announced a research project that aims to push the “frontier of first-person perception”, and in the process help you remember where your left your keys. The Ego4D project provides a huge collection of first-person video and related data, plus a set of challenges for researchers to teach computers to understand the data and gather useful information from it. In September, the social media giant launched a line of “smart glasses” called Ray-Ban Stories, which carry a digital camera and other features. Much like the Google Glass project, which met mixed reviews in 2013, this one has prompted complaints of...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
Country
China
Rolling Stone

Paris Hilton Recounts Being ‘Strangled,’ ‘Slapped,’ and ‘Watched in the Shower’ While Calling for Troubled Teen Industry Reform

Every year, thousands of teenagers are shipped to boarding schools, boot camps, and other facilities against their will. Some may call it tough love, but the “troubled teen industry,” which generates billions of dollars annually, is reportedly a hotbed of psychological and physical abuse that traumatizes young people for the rest of their lives. And Paris Hilton, a self-described victim of this industry, wants it to stop. The entrepreneur and reality star was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to advocate for accountability alongside survivors, advocates, and group of Democratic lawmakers including Senator Jeff Merkely (D-Ore.) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). Merkely and...
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy