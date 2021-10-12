Police Commend Tipster For Alerting Them To High School Bomb Scare

Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

TOMS RIVER – Police commended a member of the public for letting them know about a bomb threat at Toms River High School South this morning.

The tipster called an anonymous tip line with the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, police said. It was stated in the tip that the person was unsure if what they overheard was a joke or an actual threat and they wanted to alert the authorities just in case.

Police were notified of the threat at 6:45 a.m. They said they notified school administration and evacuated the building. Toms River Police and Ocean County Sheriff K-9 bomb officers searched the area and the school without turning up any results.

After it was deemed safe, the staff and students were allowed to return to the building.

“We commend them for alerting authorities,” police said of the tipster. “See something, say something, it’s always better to be safe!”