1. Igor Shesterkin must stay healthy. Shesterkin has mostly been brilliant with the Rangers, putting up a .921 save percentage and 2.59 goals-against average and a 26-16-3 record in 47 career NHL games. However, he has been injured in each of his first two seasons, and this will be the first time he will be looking at being a No. 1 goaltender over a full, 82-game campaign. He said he worked over the summer on improving his flexibility, "So, I’m basically like a gymnast now,’’ he cracked. The Rangers will cross their fingers and hope he can handle the workload.

