HBO Max Removes ‘True-Crime’ from Description of ‘Generation Hustle’ Series After WeWork Founder’s Lawyer Gets Involved

By Marisa Sarnoff
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 8 days ago
HBO Max has changed the description of its “Generation Hustle” documentary series, which features an episode dedicated to the embattled founder of WeWork, to remove any reference to so-called “true-crime capers.”. “HBO and Innovation Films have retracted key elements of their ‘Generation Hustle’ series that falsely characterized WeWork founder Adam...

