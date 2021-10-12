CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Woman Allegedly Hacked Flight System, Cleared Unsafe Aircraft to Fly

By Andrew Stanton
 8 days ago
"It was a situation that could have endangered human life," Melbourne Flight Training CEO Derek Fallon wrote.

Stormy Seas
8d ago

That’s criminal negligence !! Someone needs to answer to this. I don’t know anything about flying a plane, but I do know that someone intentionally put peoples lives at risk !!

