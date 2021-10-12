CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Boeing goes another month with no deliveries of SC-based 787 Dreamliner jet

By Emily Williams ewilliams@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother month went by with no Boeing Co. customers picking up 787 Dreamliners as the South Carolina-based jet program's delivery hiatus drags on amid quality issues. Boeing also logged no new orders in September for the 787, which is built exclusively in North Charleston, and the company confirmed it's still producing the widebody at a decelerated rate of less than five aircraft per month as it continues to focus on inspections and other tasks.

